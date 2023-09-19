Honda Lawn Mower recall: Reason, affected model numbers, and all you need to know

Over 391,000 Honda Lawn Mowers are being recalled from across the country over injury hazard concerns. Recalled by the American Honda Motor Co. Inc., the affected lawnmowers may have faulty engine camshafts, which can cause them to fail due to manufacturing issues, thus posing risks of minor to serious injuries.

Announced on September 16, the voluntary recall applies to - Honda HRN216, and Honda HRX217K6 lawn mowers, along with the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines.

The recalled Honda Lawn Mowers may have a problem with the engine camshaft which can increase the risks of an injury (Image via CPSC)

The recalled Honda Lawn Mower was sold at Home Depot, Lowes, and other retailers

According to American Honda Motor Co. Inc.'s recall notice published on the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the voluntary recall affects no less than 391,800 Honda Lawn Mowers. Feared to be an injury hazard, the recalled mowers have already caused over seven minor injuries.

While the recall applies to two lawn mower models - Honda HRN216 and Honda HRX217K6 - it also affects the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines. Meant to run on gas, the recalled walk-behind lawnmowers were sold in red and black colors with the "HONDA" labeling on the clipping collection bag. The pressure washer engines, on the other hand, were mounted on original equipment frames.

The improper or faulty camshafts may cause the starter rope to retract when being pulled to start the mower or pressure washer engines, thus posing risks of minor to serious injuries. The establishment has already notified the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of over 2,197 incidents where the camshaft has failed.

Additionally, the establishment is also aware of at least seven incidents where the faulty camshaft failed and caused minor injuries to the user. As such, Honda is urging consumers not to use the affected lawnmowers and pressure washer engines until they are inspected and repaired.

The recalled lawnmowers were available at Ace Hardware, Honda Power Equipment dealers, Northern Tool, Lowes, Home Depot, and other agricultural stores for over $550 to $1100. The Pressure washer engines were available for over $370 to $550 at major retailers, including Home Depot, and Lowes.

The recalled Honda Lawn Mowers and Pressure Washer Engines should not be used till they are repaired (Image via CPSC)

Consumers may have purchased the lawn mowers between May 2022 and June 2023, while the pressure washer engines may have been purchased between June 2022 and August 2023.

Owners of the Honda Lawn Mowers and Pressure Washer Engines are advised against using them till they are fixed. Individuals can either contact American Honda Motor Co. Inc., or an authorized dealer to get the affected products inspected and repaired.

Honda can be reached on its toll-free number, 888-888-3139, between 09:00 am and 07:30 pm ET, from Monday to Friday.