"I ruined my life at the age of 26": Lagos influencer Killaboigram takes to Instagram and confesses to killing his girlfriend Austa

On July 17, Benjamin Best aka Killaboigram, a 26-year-old Lagos socialite, admitted to fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Augusta. He took to Instagram to give a detailed account of how he escaped after murdering his partner.

Trigger Warning- This article contains mention of murder and suicide

Benjamin shared information about the horrible occurrence and confessed to the crime on Monday in a number of Instagram status updates. He added that he had failed his mother and himself. He is ready to tell the truth about what happened and hand himself in to the police.

One of the status updates on his Instagram handle @killaboigram read,

“I ruined my life at the age of 26.”

Killaboigram took responsibility for killing his girlfriend via an Instagram post

Benjamin claims that he got into a heated argument with the victim, also known as Austa_XXO on Instagram, and then he then fatally stabbed her before fleeing the scene.

Now he took to Instagram to confess to the crime. According to him, he has been struggling with suicidal thoughts since the incident and can no longer live with himself. Apparently, this is the reason behind his confession.

He apologized to his mother and family and declared his willingness to cooperate with the authorities. He also wrote in his confession,

“I got into an argument with my girlfriend @austa xxo which fight i mistakenly stabbed her and ran away out of fear and been suicidal since then. I want to end my life now cause I have lost the one i cherish so much, I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now.”

Furthermore, he also expressed regret and stated that he should have gotten out of the "toxic" relationship. He wished he could go back in time and undo what he had done.

He also emphasized that he is not a horrible person or a criminal. He claimed that he didn't want to commit the murder. Furthermore, he stated that he is willing to do the right thing and accept full responsibility for his acts.

What is the current status of the case?

Following Benjamin's confession on Instagram, police in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, have said that they have begun looking into Augusta's death. Her full name was Onuwabuagbe Augusta Osedion. She was a 21-year-old student at Lead University in Oyo State's capital city of Ibadan.

According to SP, Benjamin Hundeyin, of the Lagos Police, after conducting the primary investigation, when Ajah police and detectives proceeded to Benjamin's residence with the help of a source, they discovered Augusta's lifeless body. The current state of Benjamin is unknown. It is also not known whether he was arrested or punished.

Austa's passing is tragic, and during this trying time, our thoughts are with her family and friends.