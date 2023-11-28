Is the Starbucks Cheetos Flamin' Hot Frappuccino real? Viral picture leaves internet baffled

Known for posting junk food-related news and leaks, Instagram user @thejunkfoodaisle recently shared a picture of what appeared to be a Starbucks Cheetos Flamin' Hot Frappuccino. The image went viral online and social media users across the globe were left baffled.

Similar to most of the Frappuccino drinks from the coffeehouse chain, the Hot Cheetos drink looked rather appetizing and featured a bold red color. Going by the first look, it seemed like a milkshake blended with the fiery Hot Cheetos and featured a whipped cream topping with a generous dusting of the red hot Cheetos.

However, as authentic as it looked, the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Frappuccino was in fact not real. While the image featured the logos of the coffeehouse chain and Cheetos Flamin' Hot, it also had a watermark on the top left corner that stated that it was generated by AI (Artificial Intelligence). The caption of the image further emphasized that the picture was "not real."

AI-generated Starbucks Cheetos Flamin' Hot Frappuccino leaves fans baffled

With the era of AI-generated content and images taking over, the boundaries between reality and imagination seem to be indistinguishable. A recent AI-generated image of a Hot Cheetos-infused Starbucks drink left netizens confused as they wondered if the popular coffeehouse was indeed set to launch a new drink.

Shared by @thejunkfoodaisle on Instagram, the image featured a Starbucks glass with the chain's logo on it. Filled with what appeared to be a red milkshake, the drink was topped with whipped cream and a dusting of red Cheeto powder. The picture also included the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos along with the Flamin' Hot logo.

However, the image also included a disclaimer that read:

"Not real. This product image is generated by AI."

The AI-generated image of the S. Cheetos Flamin' Hot Frappuccino (Image via Instagram/@thejunkfoodaisle)

On seeing the image, several individuals believed that the two brands had collaborated to launch a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Frappuccino. Some took to the comments section of the viral post and expressed their confusion about the same, while others seemed to be interested it in.

However, there were also some netizens who were quick to notice that the image was AI-generated.

The viral image by @thejunkfoodaisle recently took the internet by storm. However, Starbucks does not plan on introducing the Hot Cheetos-infused Frappuccino as of this writing, as the image online was generated by an AI tool.