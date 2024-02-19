Laverne Cox's People's Choice Awards look wins the internet: "You are just everything"

The People's Choice Awards were held on February 18, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and Laverne Cox hosted the red carpet coverage of the event. Several renowned celebrities including Adam Sandler, Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, and more attended the event and wowed viewers with their looks.

However, Laverne Cox stole the show on the red carpet and had the audience at the People's Choice Awards 2024 and her fans in awe of her look and hosting skills.

The American actress shared glimpses of her outfit for the event on social media and netizens loved her visuals. They took to the comments section of her post and praised her for her look on the red carpet.

Fans impressed with the actress's look (Image via Instagram)

Fans impressed by Laverne Cox's look at the People's Choice Awards 2024

Laverne Cox is a renowned American actress, producer, and activist. She is well-known for her role in the hit Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black and is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy.

Apart from her work in the entertainment industry and the trans community, she has also made headlines for her fashion sense. She recently became the talk of the town after the People's Choice Awards as she arrived in an outfit by Thierry Mugler.

The American actress made a striking appearance in a vintage Mugler bustier dress from 1987. In one of her Instagram posts, she wrote about her look as she said:

"For tonight's @peopleschoice awards #RedCarpet coverage the story of my look is "Vautour Velours: Archival Mugler is the moment." After @Zendaya and @luxurylaw broke the internet last week with Zendaya rocking archival @manfredthierrymugler from fall 1995 as we celebrate 50 years of the Mugler brand, Archival Mugler is the moment."

Cox paired the iconic dress with a Giuseppe Di Morabito sheer black skirt with crystals and accessorized her outfit with jewelry by Simone Jewels and A.JAFFE. She then opted for an elegant long pair of velvet black gloves from Garo Sparo.

Several fans took to the comments section of her Instagram post as they hailed her look for the event. They called her a "queen" and stated that she was their "absolute favorite red carpet interviewer."

Fans impressed with the actress's look (Image via Instagram)

Fans impressed with the actress's look (Image via Instagram)

Laverne Cox's shows like Inventing Anna and Orange Is the New Black are available to watch on Netflix.