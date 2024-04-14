LeBron James launches new book “I Am More Than” to inspire next generation

LeBron James launched an illustrated children's book on April 2, 2024. The title of the book is I Am More Than and he wrote this book to inspire the next generation, as he suggests in the Instagram reel uploaded by @ljfamfoundation.

As the NBA Champion stated in the reel, he supports the idea that children learn the best with books.

The book is already available in major bookstores like Barnes & Noble and online platforms like Amazon for $12.30.

I Am More Than is LeBron James's third book

I Am More Than by LeBron revolves around believing in yourself and all the amazing things that you are capable of doing. The book talks about how no one can define your capabilities. LeBron mentioned earlier when the book was announced that he hopes kids feel inspired to be 'more than' in 'everything they do.'

This book is illustrated by Niña Mata and revolves around Lebron James's experiences. She also illustrated his first book I Promise (released in 2020) which was a New York Times bestseller. It centered around his stories and adventures from his hometown Akron, Ohio.

The NBA star spoke about the reactions he received from kids when he first announced I Am More Than on social media:

"I mean I hear from the kids about 'I Promise' all the time. I mean those are my kids. They were super excited when they saw the 'I Promise' book and then the reaction that I get for 'I Am More Than' has been even more grand."

He further added that after reading the book:

"The kids started to believe that they can which are some of the things that they always dreamed out or some of the things that were maybe taken away from them."

LeBron's second book, We Are A Family, talks about how being united and supporting each other is important. The book shares positive messages through stories to remind one that when everyone stands by each other, they can succeed. This book was released on August 31, 2021.

In other news, LeBron James recently launched his skincare, beauty, and beard care brand The Shop on April 1, 2024. The products are distributed across 1600 Walmart stores. The Shop introduced seven product lines including beard wash, skin moisturizer, among other products.

The brand was born out of love inspired by the barbershop experience of Paul Rivera and LeBron James.