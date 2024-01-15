Lee Min-ho's look for latest magazine pictorial with Fendi wins the internet: "Absolutely gorgeous"

The Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2024-25 Fashion Show took place on January 13, 2024, and Lee Min-ho became one of the fan-favorite front-row guests. The runway show was held at the Fendi headquarters. Apart from the famous Korean actor, the other notable guests who attended the show included Kit Harington, Ren Meguro, and Nicholas Galitzine among others.

Esquire Korea shared glimpses of some special moments featuring Lee Min-ho at the event via their official Instagram account. In the photos, the Korean actor was posing with Fendi products as he donned outfits by the brand.

Min-ho also shared some images from the event via his personal social media account. His fans believed he was the highlight of the show and hailed him for his "absolutely gorgeous" look.

Fans praise Lee Min-ho for his look at the Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2024-25 Fashion Show (Image via minoz_jalisco/Instagram)

Fans obsessed with Lee Min-ho's look at the Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2024-25 Fashion Show

Lee Min-ho is one of the top Korean actors and has a huge fanbase. In addition to his fame and success in the entertainment industry, he has also received recognition for his work in the world of fashion. Since 2022, Min-ho has been the face and the global ambassador of the luxury fashion house Fendi.

In January 2024, Min-ho attended the Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2024-25 Fashion Show in outfits from the new Prada collection.

Glimpses from his latest magazine pictorial, which were shared online by Esquire Korea left fans awestruck. In one of the pictures, he was seen in a cream shirt, which he paired with a black leather jacket. He then took his look to the next level with a tan pair of pants and a matching tie. In another image, he looked elegant in an all-black outfit as he gave the camera an intense look.

Fans took to the comments section of @ActorLeeMinHo's tweet and hailed the artist for being "handsome" and looking "stunning" in the viral images.

Lee Min-ho is a world-famous A-list Korean actor, who is known for his visuals, charm, and popularity. He is best known for his work in Boys Over Flowers and won the Best New Actor Award for Television at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards for the same in 2009.

He also won other awards including the Hallyu Star Award at the Korea Drama Awards in 2011, the Most Popular Star award at the 36th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2015, and the Entertainment Award at the Peabody Awards in 2022 for his role in Pachinko.

He is also known for his work in The King: Eternal Monarch, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The Heirs, and more. He will soon be seen in the upcoming K-drama Ask the Stars with Gong Hyo-jin. It is a romantic comedy TV series about a space tourist and an astronaut who meet and fall in love at a space station.