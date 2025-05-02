"Maybe he would have been in the squad" - Harry Redknapp names only current Manchester United star who'd get in Sir Alex Ferguson's team

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has named Bruno Fernandes as the only player who would get into Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team. Under the leadership of Ferguson, the Red Devils dominated English football in the 1990s and the 2000s.

Overall, the 83-year-old remained at Old Trafford from 1986 to 2013 and won the English top flight on 13 occasions. He had a strong midfield over these years comprising the likes of Paul Scholes and Roy Keane, among others.

However, Redknapp believes Fernandes could have broken into that side. He said (via The Boot Room):

"One thing, I think you look back at those players in the 1990s and 2000s. How many of the United team would get into Fergie’s teams? Maybe Fernandes would have been in the squad, after that you probably couldn’t find a player who would’ve broke into one of Alex’s great teams at Old Trafford."

Fernandes has been the shining light in a poor season for Manchester United this campaign. Overall, the Portugal international has played 52 matches across competitions, bagging 19 goals and 18 assists.

He joined the Red Devils from Sporting in January 2020 for a reported fee of €65 million. Fernandes has made 285 appearances across competitions for Manchester United since then, netting 98 times and bagging 85 assists.

Ruben Amorim rules out defender from next Manchester United match

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said that Noussair Mazraoui will not be fit in time for his team's upcoming Premier League match against Brentford, May 04.

He played 74 minutes in the Europa League first-leg semi-final tie against Athletic Club on Thursday, May 01. Providing an update on the defender's fitness, Amorim said (via United in Focus):

"There are some positions that we don’t have more players. For example, Nous Mazraoui cannot play. He’s in the limit to get an injury."

He added:

“So we are going to deal with that and prepare a game against a team that they won today and is in a great moment. And we have always a responsibility to perform. We have always a responsibility to offer the result. But in this moment, we have to be clear. Our focus is more on saving players and trying to be competitive."

Mazraoui has played 52 matches across competitions this year, bagging three assists. It was Luke Shaw who replaced the former Bayern Munich man against Athletic Club.

