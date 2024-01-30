"Reminds of Chucky": Fans react to NFL Star Greg Olsen's hair 

NFL star Greg Olsen made headlines in the 2016 season as he became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive thousand-yard receiving sessions. After a good run with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, Olsen joined Fox as a sportscaster and is the lead color commentator for the NFL on Fox.

Apart from a brilliant career in the National Football League, Greg Olsen has grabbed eyeballs with his hair becoming a hot topic over his commentary this season. Some of the NFL viewers took to social media platforms such as X to give their two cents on what they think of Olsen's hair wherein one of the netizens compared Olsen's hair to the antagonist doll from the horror movie Child's Play:

While NFL viewers have appreciated his commentary skills and often mentioned how well he explains the game, his recent hairstyle has garnered mixed reviews from NFL fans worldwide.

"That color though!": NFL Star Greg Olsen's hair garners a mixed response from NFL viewers

While Greg Olsen is one of the most loved color commentators, this is not the first time his hairline and hairstyle have become a topic of discussion for fans. Recently, Olsen appeared on The Pat McAfee Show wherein Michael Wilbon asked Olsen to share his views on getting mocked for his hair.

The NFL commentator stated that it was his real hair that fans noticed on television. He said,

“It’s real. I can confirm. It’s not great. I don’t have a great hairline, but it’s real. So we can clear that up.”

NFL fans often mention Olsen on social media platforms for his impeccable commentary skills, which he claims to prepare beforehand. However, the topic of discussion on social media recently wasn't his game as a former NFL player, his commentary skills, or his styling but his hair.

Some NFL viewers ascertained that Olsen had a hairpiece on while some compared his appearance to Michael C. Hall as the popular character of Dexter. Fans of the football game took to social media platforms to take playful jibes at the color commentator's hair by using phrases like:

However, Olsen's fans were quick to turn the tables around and compliment the Fox color commentator's appearance, especially his hair:

NFL fame Greg Olsen has earned praise throughout his career as a player and a color commentator however, fans speculate that the former NFL player is all set to leave his position as color broadcaster at Fox Sports.

As per multiple tweets, Tom Brady is going to replace Olsen as a part of Brady's ten-year $375 million contract with Fox, signed after their 2021 campaign. Despite their difference of opinion on Olsen's hair, fans and views of the NFL mutually expressed their sadness over Greg Olsen bidding goodbye to his stint as a color commentator.