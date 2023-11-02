Shake Shack “Trolls Band Together” Shakes: Flavors, Price, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Shake Shack is joining hands with DreamWorks as the chain introduced the new 'Trolls Band Together' Shakes this Wednesday. As the name suggests, the new shakes are made in celebration of the upcoming DreamWorks animated feature film - Trolls Band Together - hitting theatres nationwide on November 17.

Available in three exclusive flavors, including - 'Mint Chocolate, Pink Sugar Cookie, and Cinnamon Bun.' - the new shakes can be found in stores nationwide starting November 1. Priced at over $7 each, the 'Trolls Band Together' Shakes can be enjoyed at all participating Shake Shack locations for a limited time.

Enhancing the beverage experience with a dash of flare, the new Shake Shack range will exclusively be served in Trolls-themed limited-edition cups, along with themed tray-liners and takeout bags.

Expand Tweet

The popular fast food chain introduced the new shakes through a press release on Wednesday, with Nick Wuest, Senior Manager, Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack, quoting:

“We had a blast dreaming up the trio of shakes that so perfectly capture the flavor of Trolls Band Together characters.”

Briefing on how the new shakes took inspiration from the characters of the upcoming Trolls movie, Wuest added:

“It was only fitting we gave one of our most beloved shakes the Poppy treatment with sugar cookie popping candy and a pile of cotton candy ‘Trolls hair.’ We took a similar approach for Branch and Viva, combining classic flavors like mint chocolate and cinnamon rolls with the fun, joy, and glitter of Trolls that we know our guests will love!”

All you need to know about Shake Shack's Trolls Band Together Shakes

The upcoming DreamWorks Animated Feature Film, Trolls Band Together, follows Poppy and Branch on a 'harrowing and emotional journey' as they try to reunite with the Branch's brothers - John Dory, Clay, and Spruce - to save Floyd, who has been kidnapped by some 'nefarious super villains' for his musical talents.

While the movie hits theatres on November 17, the celebrations are already here thanks to Shake Shack's new trio of Trolls Band Together Shakes. The new shakes come in bold colors that are inspired by the three leads of the upcoming movie - Poppy, Branch, and Viva (Poppy's older sister).

Catering to the festive mood, the new shakes also deliver iconic holiday flavors like cinnamon, mint chocolate, and pink sugar for an elevated yet soothing beverage experience.

The new Trolls Band Together Shakes hit stores nationwide on November 1 (Image via Shake Shack)

Fans looking forward to Shake Shack's new Trolls Band Together Shakes can learn more about them below:

Mint Chocolate Shake - Offering refreshing festive flavors, it is made with a blend of chocolate frozen custard and vanilla, with mint fudge, and comes with toppings of whipped cream and mint candy crunch. Pink Sugar Cookie Shake - It offers a decadent blend of sugar cookie frozen custard and cookie dough pop candy, and comes with toppings of cotton candy and whipped cream. Cinnamon Bun Shake - Offering a soothing flavor profile, it features a blend of cinnamon roll frozen dessert and gold frosting that comes with gold confetti and whipped cream toppings.

Notably, starting November 1, specific locations in the Los Angeles area, including the West Hollywood Shake Shack will get a limited-time Trolls theme makeover.

Patrons visiting these locations will not only be able to get their hands on the new Trolls Band Together Shakes, but they will also be able to enjoy music from the upcoming movie and take part in several giveaways. At least one of these giveaways will provide fans with an opportunity to participate and stand a chance to win free movie tickets for the upcoming animated film.