“Taking Flight”: Fans excited as NFL stars Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua joins Jordan family

NFL stars Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua recently collaborated with the Jordan brand for endorsement deals. This marks the first collaboration between the players and Michael Jordan's namesake brand and is reported to be a multi-year endorsement deal. This collaboration will mean that the players have to represent the brand both on and off the field.

The announcement of collaboration between the players and the brand was announced on April 25 via an Instagram post by Jordan brand tagging the two players. The caption read—

"Regular season can’t come soon enough for our latest Pro Bowl additions to the family. Welcome Los Angeles’ wide receiver @pukaizded and Las Vegas’ defensive end @maxxcrosby. See you on the gridiron soon, Jordan Fam."

As soon as the announcement was made, fans could not hold their excitement and flooded the comment section of the post. Where one fan said—

"Taking flight"🙏🏽

Fans excited as NFL stars Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua join Jordan family (Image Via Instagram @jumpman23)

Here's what the other fans commented on the post, showing their excitement:

Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua's looks

Maxx Crosby wore a basic white tee, a pair of black jeans, and white and red Nike sneakers for the campaign. He further styled the look with a black leather jacket with the word Flight written on the back. For the accessories, he opted for a silver chain and an analog watch.

Puka Nacua's look on the other hand features a more laidback style. He donned a similar round-neck white tee and layered it with a half-sleeve jacket, with a pair of black pants, and finished it with a white pair of sneakers with the Jordan Jumpman logo.

More On Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua

The Jordan brand athlete roster now grows bigger thanks to their newest addition, Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua who will be joining the likes of Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić and Zion Williamson, Aaron Judge, Elly De La Cruz, Javon Walton and more.

Crosby has been playing for the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League. He was initially selected by the Oakland Raiders in 2019 for the NFL draft in the fourth round while he was still playing in college for the Eastern Michigan Eagles team. He also earned the second-team All-Pro honors twice and was selected three times for the Pro Bowl.

Puka Nacua or Makea Puka Nacua is a Samoan, Hawaiian, and Portuguese descent American football player who plays the wide receiver position for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL). Puka made his debut in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. Additionally, Puka was also named the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2023.

Puka has also played Pop Warner football with none other than Dana White III who is the son of UFC CEO and president Dana White.

As Maxx and Puka join the already star-studded athlete roster of the Jordan brand, fans cannot wait to see more of what is in store under this collaboration.