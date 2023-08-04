"That's called whooping your a**": 7-Eleven robbery explored as store employees beat California man who tried to steal cigarettes

The tables were surprisingly turned on a thief this week after two 7-Eleven employees found him stealing cigarettes from the store. The whole incident that was caught on camera by Instagram user @yo_folkers showed a man with a face half-covered by a blue t-shirt emptying several dozens of cigarette boxes into a trash can.

In the video, the man is seen continuing with his heist even though the store employees are urging him to stop it. As soon as he was done, the man tried to get out of the store but was confronted by one of the employees, whom he pushed in a bid to get out of the store.

However, what ensued next was some serious altercation between the to-be-thief and 7-Eleven store employees. While one of the store employees pinned the man to the ground, the other employee came running with what seemed to be a broomstick and started whacking the man. Though the bystander recording the whole incident did not join the physical altercation, he asked the thief if he was ready to surrender, as he said,

“That’s called whoopin’ your a–! Whoop his a–! Get him!”

7-Eleven robbery incident ends with the thief being freed after some serious whacking

While the 7-Eleven store employees urged him to stop, the man not only continued loading the trash can with tobacco products, but he also tried to intimidate them by taking something pointed out of his back pockets for a second. However, all hell broke loose when the man tried to get out of the store with the stolen items after pushing an employee who confronted him.

After receiving some serious whacking from the two employees for his actions, the thief was on the ground, seemingly writhing in pain, and asking the employees to stop the beating.

A man tried to steal several dozens of tobacco products from a 7-Eleven store in Stockton, California this week (Image via Zachery Jensen / Getty Images)

As per the bystander, the man was not handed over to the police and was asked to leave the store instead. However, the man claimed the beating to be so brutal that he was unable to even stand on his feet or walk out of the store. Soon after, he had to walk out of the store with some help from the bystander who captured it all on camera.

Even with all the groans and pain, the man asked the 7-Eleven employees for a soda for the road but was berated and walked out of the store with a warning to never return or steal.