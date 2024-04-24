"They ate and left no crumbs": Fans appreciate Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's latest magazine pictorial

F1 Ferrari race car drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz recently graced the latest magazine pictorial of Vogue Italia, which also featured supermodel Irina Shayk. The trio was seen dressed in stylish sportswear while posing on the hood of two red medical cars.

Vogue Italia posted the magazine pictorial on their Instagram handle, tagging Leclerc, Sainz, and Shayk.

Charles Leclerc is currently racing in the Formula One series for Scuderia Ferrari. He made his F1 debut in 2018 with Sauber, having previously won the 2016 GP3 series Championship and the 2017 FIA Formula 2 Championship. He has won 5 races and attended 23 pole positions in Formula One.

Carlos Sainz is also racing for Scuderia Ferrari in the Formula One series and has previously raced for the British and European Formula 3 Championships for Carlin. He has a total of 3 wins to his name, with the last win being the 2024 Australian Grand Prix. He is also set to leave Ferrari at the end of 2024, and Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be joining in his place.

Irina Shayk is one of the most popular faces when it comes to supermodels. She has walked for almost all the luxury labels like Schiaparelli, Mugler, Moschino, and Burberry, and has also been a Victoria's Secret Angel.

As soon as fans saw the pictorial featuring the three stars, they could not control their excitement. One netizen commented under the post:

The comments section of Vogue Italia's post was filled with fans who could not stop appreciating how good the two Ferrari race car drivers looked in the pictorial.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's look for the magazine pictorial, explored

Both Formula One race car drivers were dressed in shades of black and yellow, while Irina Shayk donned a crisp white and black look. They were styled by Anastasia Barbieri and photographed by Xiangyu Liu, as per the credits mentioned by Vogue Italia in their Instagram post.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz wore Dolce & Gabbana black trend coats paired with yellow-striped track pants, a bright yellow t-shirt, and black racing boots.

While talking to Vogue Italia, here's what Carlos Sainz said:

“What we’re experiencing is an important change, for a positive force.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc noted:

"I am pleased that F1 is having more and more importance and visibility in different environments, such as that of fashion, which is one of my passions and gives me the opportunity to explore my creative side."

On the other hand, Irina Shayk was dressed in a white tracksuit with white round shades and her hair tied. While speaking to Vogue Italia, here's what the model had to say about working with the two race car drivers:

"It's impossible to remain indifferent to such a special atmosphere."

The two F1 drivers looked sharp and dapper in the latest Vogue Italia cover and had fans swooning over them.