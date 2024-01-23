NuNorm Men’s makeup line: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Founded by Jeff Lau, NuNorm has launched its core collection of men-centric cosmetics to reshape how self-image and masculinity are defined. A line of makeup specifically formulated for men’s skin, the range features five products that men can use in their daily regime.

NuNorm has often aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding men’s makeup products and empowering men who are interested in using makeup to accentuate their features. The brand enables men to be their most authentic selves and indulge in self-care through products catering to their skin.

NuNorm’s newly launched line of makeup for men comprises Quick Cover Stick, Shine Eraser, Brow Rescue, Tinted Hydrator, and Okuni Brush. The product range is available on the brand's official portal.

NuNorm defies the stereotype that makeup is exclusive to women

NuNorm recognizes the lack of products in the men’s makeup arena and curates a range of products that defies the stereotype of makeup being exclusive to women. The brand aims to empower men to live authentically through its product range.

Jeff Lau, founder of NuNorm saw how society needs to see a reshaping of masculinity which stemmed from a moment of self-expression by Jeff’s son. Commenting on the newly launched makeup line, Jeff Lau stated:

"Regardless of gender, we want to change the outdated perception that is exclusively for women and help men feel empowered with high-quality makeup products catered to them.”

The brand’s makeup line comprises five essential makeup products:

Shine Eraser ($30):

Available in three shades, the Shine Eraser is an invisible blotting and setting powder that absorbs excess sweat and oil, mattifies the complexion, and reduces shine instantly.

It is an ultra-fine pressed powder that reduces the appearance of pores and is formulated with ingredients like olive oil and hyaluronic acid. Shine Eraser is a talc-free formula which comes in a slide-tin for convenient use.

Tinted Hydrator ($40):

This sheer tinted, water gel formula is enriched with high-performance skincare ingredients like betaine and niacinamide to blur imperfections, provide long-lasting hydration, and even out skin tone. It is a one-step routine for men to get better-looking skin instantly.

The best way to use this product is to squeeze a small amount of product onto the fingertips and apply it onto the centre of the face in an outward direction until it is fully blended.

Quick Cover ($40):

Quick Cover is a multi-use complexion stick that delivers buildable and lightweight coverage to conceal and cover blemishes, imperfections, and discoloration. It features a flexible and creamy formula that blends into the skin for a soft, matte and natural finish.

Available in a wide range of skin tone-flattering shades, Quick Cover comes in a convenient stick formula and features an emollient blend to restore skin hydration.

Brow Rescue ($25):

This is NuNorm’s angled brow pencil that instantly and easily defines and fills the eyebrows. It is available in eight different shades with a user-friendly chiselled tip that offers hair-like details and its flat side offers quick and easy filling of larger brow areas.

To achieve the most natural-looking brows, just follow the natural shape of the brows with a light hand.

The Okuni Brush ($16):

Apart from the most essential makeup products for men, the brand has also launched an application tool. It is a kabuki-style brush that can be used either dry or damp to blend and apply makeup. The Okuni brush has an easy-to-use shape with dense synthetic bristles that enable non-fussy medium to full coverage of powder, cream, and liquid formulas.

NuNorm's newly launched makeup line is available in varied, skin-enriching formulations and shades, priced between $16 and $40. The makeup range enables men to channel their authenticity by flaunting their makeup skills in an all-inclusive product line for men.