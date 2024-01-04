Perfume vs cologne: What's the difference and which one should you choose?

The debate of perfume vs. cologne has always been interesting. Factors that need to be considered while choosing between either are longevity and the concentration of essential oils, along with other aspects. At a primary level, both of these are responsible for providing a good body odor and keeping one fresh.

But on a more rooted note, it is important for you to choose your fragrance type because it expresses who you are on an intimate level and makes you smell good.

Perfumes contain high concentrations of essential oils

All fragrances that have low essential oil concentrations of up to five percent fall under the umbrella of 'cologne'. Meanwhile, perfumes are formed from aromatic essential oils, synthetic or absolute aromatic compounds, and contain the highest concentration of essential oils up to 30 percent.

As such, colognes are mild and less potent. They need to be reapplied more frequently and generously for the scent to last long. A larger concentration of essential oils in perfumes makes them heavier and more long-lasting, and a good four sprays do the trick.

Essential oils are one of the most important components of a fragrance and are mostly found in its notes. The concentration level of aromatic ingredients in the oil and water blend is the biggest differentiator among different types of fragrances.

Most fragrances have an oil, water, or alcohol base. It is important to note that colognes are marketed towards men and perfume towards women but both can be used interchangeably. Scents do not follow any gender rules.

5 main types of fragrances

1) Perfume or pure parfum, also known as extrait de parfum, is the most pure form of fragrance. These are priced higher because of their long-lasting effect.

Perfume by YSL (Image via Amazon)

2) Eau de parfum, which comes second, is comparatively less expensive. Always be careful with EDPs, these might leave stains on delicate garments like silk and satin.

Dolce amd Gabbana Eau de Toilette (Image via Amazon)

3) Eau de toilette is a light spray composition and is priced lower than EDPs. These are everyday-wear scents and last up to 2-3 hours.

Cologne for women (Image via Amazon)

4) Colognes stand fourth with their very lightweight formulation and a longevity of up to two hours.

Eau Fraîche (Image via Amazon)

5) Eau Fraîche is the most diluted version of EDP. It is also low in alcohol content and serves as a quick refresher.

Which one to choose?

Based on your individual preferences, you can select your favorite bottle of perfume or cologne. Throughout the day, our body produces heat that warms the fragrances and diffuses them to blend with our skin. Use the fragrance on the neck, chest, and crease of arms.

Choose a fragrance and build a collection that you truly associate with or the one that feels like your vibe. Try to pick the notes that are not just aromatic but also long-lasting.

Try buying samples of different fragrances to then buy a bigger product. Remember to do a patch test before buying. If the high concentration of essential oils irritates your skin, cologne would be a better pick for you.