Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers mark the togetherness of Chinese brand Randomevent and the iconic American sports company New Balance.

Randomevent has been popular for its unconventional approach to streetwear. This time it brings a fresh perspective to the classic New Balance silhouette. The collaboration, titled "The Sweetness of Kin," follows the dessert-inspired theme set in addition to the 1906R model.

This latest addition of the 9060, designed by Randomevent’s founder, Younker Hong, continues to present the distinctive aesthetic of the brand.

The Sweetness of Kin sneakers will be available for purchase on the Randomevent website and at their flagship store in Shanghai from Friday, January 12, 2024. Sneaker enthusiasts can keep a watch on their calendars for this date to purchase these stylish shoes.

Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers feature a black mesh base

Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers boast a black mesh base, providing a sleek backdrop for intricate details. Suede overlays add texture and depth to the design. The side “N” logos are highlighted with a touch of blue, offering a pop of color against the darker tones.

In addition, the shoes feature a dark cream ABZORB and SBS cushioned midsole, which not only adds to the visual appeal with a splash of chocolate brown around the heel but also ensures comfort and support. The metallic silver overlays on the toe box and a clear CR device on the heel improve the aesthetic of the sneakers, and thus, they turn out to be a great choice for those who love to experiment with fashion and sneaker enthusiasts.

The ABZORB and SBS cushioning in the midsole provide a soft, comfortable bed for the feet, ensuring that style does not compromise comfort. This technology makes the sneakers suitable for extended wear, whether for casual outings or more active pursuits.

A collaboration between Randomevent and New Balance speaks of heritage and innovation

Randomevent and New Balance's collaboration speaks to the design and athletic vibes of these brands. Established in China, Randomevent, with its years of experience, has added a contemporary vibe to the collaboration.

New Balance, with its sports footwear history, manufactures sneakers that are grounded in quality and performance.

The Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers mark the successful fusion of modern design and classic sports footwear craftsmanship.

Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers (Image via New Balance)

Upon releasing on January 12, 2024, these sneakers are set to be a sought-after item for those who appreciate contemporary design coupled with the comfort and quality of a trusted brand like New Balance.

Available both online and at the Randomevent flagship store in Shanghai, these Randomevent x New Balance 9060 “The Sweetness of Kin” sneakers are a must-have for sneaker collectors and fashion enthusiasts. It's hard to resist this opportunity to add these unique and stylish sneakers to your collection!