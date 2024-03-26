 7 best Star Wars Home Decor products for bedroom 

Star Wars home decor is an exciting way to bring the adventure and excitement of the galaxy far, far away right inside the bedroom.

Each item, from the stylish and useful Tie Fighter inspired Sci-Fi wall hanging to the soft and cozy Wampa 3D Character Rug, is carefully chosen to bring the magic of Star Wars to the bedroom. These Star Wars-themed items will bring your love of the franchise into your everyday life.

Whether you want to show off your collectibles or just want to cuddle up in a bed set with a galaxy theme, here's the list that Sportskeeda team has created for Star Wars home decor items.

Disclaimer: The list is curated according to the writer, please let us know what else we could have added.

Star Wars home decor items for the bedroom

Be it for a Star Wars fan or someone who loves to experiment with new home decor themes, here are some of the Star Wars home decor items for the bedroom.

Tie Fighter Inspired Sci-Fi Wall Hanging with Functional Shelving

Star Wars Wampa 3D Character Rug/Play Mat

Star Wars Posters Watercolor Prints

Jay Franco Star Wars Falcon Schematics 7 Piece Full Size Bed Set Northwest

Star Wars Fleece Throw Blanket

Silver Buffalo Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Ceramic 4-Inch Mini Planter with Artificial Succulent

Star Wars White Throw Pillow | Black X-Wing Fighter Design

1) Tie Fighter Inspired Sci-Fi Wall Hanging with Functional Shelving ($49.98 on Amazon)

Star Wars home decor: Tie Fighter Inspired Sci-Fi Wall Hanging with Functional Shelving (Image via Amazon)

Transform your space with the Tie Fighter Inspired Sci-Fi Wall Hanging, an essential piece for any Star Wars enthusiast. Designed by ThreeIslandsArt, this one-of-a-kind wall hanging serves as a practical shelf, offering an ideal location to exhibit cherished Funko Pop collectibles, books, or gaming accessories.

This item, which is easy to install and adds an extra-terrestrial beauty to any area, has a modern hexagonal design and is made of durable steel and glass.

Whether intended for a living room, children's room, or bedroom, this item is a perfect present for Star Wars saga enthusiasts of both genders. This lightweight product, which is offered on Amazon for $49.98, is an impressive addition to any décor, as it combines robust functionality with a lightweight design.

2) Jay Franco Star Wars Wampa 3D Character Rug/Play Mat ($69.99 on Amazon)

Star Wars home decor: Wampa 3D Character Rug/Play Mat (Image via Amazon)

Step into the icy world of Hoth with the Star Wars Wampa 3D Character Rug from Jay Franco. This super soft, high-pile rug not only adds a unique touch to your room but also brings the adventure of Star Wars right to your doorstep without the fear of encountering a real Wampa.

Handmade with a rubber back material for stability, this rug is perfect for transforming any space into a part of the Star Wars universe. Offering a comfortable and fashionable addition to any space, this item is priced at $69.99 on Amazon. It is highly recommended for fans and serves as a wonderful tribute to the renowned film series.

3) Star Wars Posters Watercolor Prints ($12.90 on Amazon)

Posters Watercolor Prints for Star Wars home decor (Image via Amazon)

Decorate your space with the vibrant and artistic Star Wars Posters Watercolor Prints, featuring iconic characters such as Darth Maul, Siddious, Storm Trooper, Pedro Pascal, and The Child (Baby Yoda). These unframed prints are a perfect gift idea for decorating a baby nursery, child's bedroom, living room, or any Star Wars-themed party area.

Printed on high-definition canvas that's waterproof and fade-resistant, these posters offer super clear images and rich colors that beautifully depict your favorite characters. Available for $12.90 on Amazon, this set of 6 prints is an affordable and charming way to bring the magic of Star Wars into any room.

4) Jay Franco Star Wars Falcon Schematics 7 Piece Full-Size Bed Set ($69.99 on Amazon)

Star Wars home decor: Jay Franco Falcon Schematics 7 Piece Full-Size Bed Set (Image via Amazon)

Transform your bedroom into a Star Wars-themed haven with the Jay Franco Star Wars Falcon Schematics Full Size Bed Set. This set includes a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, and two shams, all adorned with exciting Star Wars spaceship schematic designs. This machine-washable, cozy, and warm bedding set is crafted from soft, fade-resistant microfiber, making it an ideal addition to any child's bedroom.

At $69.99 on Amazon, this item presents a great opportunity to integrate Star Wars into everyday existence, ensuring sweet dreams of galactic adventures every night.

5) Northwest Star Wars Fleece Throw Blanket ($25.99 on Amazon)

Star Wars home decor: Northwest Fleece Throw Blanket (Image via Amazon)

The lightweight fleece blanket from Northwest Star Wars Collectibles is ideal for cozying up while watching Star Wars films in the theater or simply lounging at home. This lightweight yet warm fleece blanket made entirely of polyester features a fashionable, doomed design; it will add a touch of fandom to your living space while providing comfort. With a dimension of 45" x 60", it provides sufficient space for one to curl up on a bed or sofa.

This officially licensed throw blanket, which can be purchased on Amazon for $25.99, is simple to maintain and guarantees that you can proudly display your Star Wars fandom in any space.

Also Read: 9 Best contemporary home decor ideas to try in 2024

6) Silver Buffalo Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Ceramic 4-Inch Mini Planter with Artificial Succulent ($15.99 on Amazon)

Star Wars home decor: The Mandalorian Grogu Ceramic 4-Inch Mini Planter with Artificial Succulent (Image via Amazon)

The Mandalorian with the Silver Buffalo Grogu Ceramic Mini Planter, features the beloved character Grogu, affectionately known as The Child. This charming ceramic planter, priced at $15.99 on Amazon, offers a delightful way to incorporate a touch of greenery and Star Wars charm into your bedroom.

Standing at 4 inches with a life-like artificial succulent, it requires no maintenance, making it a perfect decorative piece for any space. Its unique design not only serves as an adorable nod to the Force-sensitive foundling but also adds a galactic flair to your decor.

Ideal for fans seeking to blend their love for Star Wars with their indoor environment, this officially licensed planter makes a great gift for anyone looking to enhance their living quarters with a galaxy of fun.

7) Star Wars White Throw Pillow | Black X-Wing Fighter Design ($39.97 on Amazon)

Star Wars home decor: White Throw Pillow | Black X-Wing Fighter Design (Image via Amazon)

The Star Wars White Throw Pillow has a sleek black X-Wing Fighter design that will add a touch of space to your bedroom. This 18-by-18-inch pillow, which you can get on Amazon for $39.97, goes well with Star Wars home decor and adds a subtle but noticeable touch of Star Wars to your living space.

The material of the pillow is made with materials that won't fade or get wet. So it can be used both inside and outside. The cover can be taken off for easy cleaning, so you can keep your X-Wing squadron looking brand new.

Whether it is a piece of wall art, a comfortable rug, or thematic bedding, with these seven exceptional Star Wars home decor items, one can easily transform their bedrooms into a personalized Star Wars haven.