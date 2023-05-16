Steel Panther Summer 2023 US Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Steel Panther has announced a 22-date summer tour of the United States. The tour will kick off on July 13, 2023, in Huntington, New York, and will make stops at major cities across America.

The tour will support Steel Panther's latest album, On the Prowl. The album has been met with critical acclaim, with many critics praising the band's ability to blend humour and rock and roll.

The Steel Panther's tour ticket pre-sale will begin from today onwards on May 16 at 10 am local time, while a Live Nation presale for select dates will begin Thursday May 18 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster. For sold-out shows fans can also visit StubHub, where is purchase is 100% guranteed through it's Fan Protect Program.

Steel Panther's US Summer tour will begin in Huntington and end in Las Vegas

Steel Panther will kick off the tour with their concert in Huntington, which is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their final concert in Las Vegas on August 19, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

July 13, 2023 – Huntington, N.Y. - The Paramount

July 14, 2023 – Atlantic City, N.J. - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater

July 15, 2023 – Saylorsburg, Pa. - Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

July 16, 2023 – Mashantucket, Ct. - Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

July 18, 2023 – Dewey Beach, Del. - Bottle & Cork

July 20, 2023 – Richmond, Va. - The National

July 21, 2023 – Roanoke, Va. - Dr Pepper Park

July 22, 2023 – Norfolk, Va. - The NorVa

July 24, 2023 – Asheville, N.C. - Orange Peel

July 25, 2023 – Charleston, S.C. - Music Farm

July 26, 2023 – Jacksonville, Fla. - Underbelly

July 28, 2023 – Destin, Fla. - Club LA

July 29, 2023 – Huntsville, Ala. - Mars Music Hall

July 30, 2023 – New Orleans, La. - House of Blues

August 1, 2023 – Fayetteville, Ark. - JJ’s Live

August 2, 2023 – Tulsa, Okla. - Cain’s Ballroom

August 3, 2023 – Ottumwa, Iowa - Bridge View Center

August 5, 2023 – Sturgis, S.D. - Buffalo Chip

August 11, 2023 – Ventura, Calif. - Ventura Theater

August 12, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. - House of Blues

August 18, 2023 – Tucson, Ariz. - Rialto Theatre

August 19, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. - House of Blues

Steel Panther is a heavy metal band with over 1million albums sold worldwide

Steel Panther is a heavy metal band that was formed in Los Angeles, California in 2000. The band consists of Michael Starr (vocals), Satchel (guitar), Lexxi Foxx (bass), and Stix Zadinia (drums).

Their debut album, Feel the Steel, was released in 2009 and received critical acclaim for its humorous and irreverent lyrics, as well as its faithful recreation of the glam metal sound of the 1980s. The album was a commercial success, reaching number 98 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart.

Steel Panther has received mainstream recognition in the form of major awards, including:

Best Debut: Feel the Steel – Metal Hammer Germany (2009)

Live Act of the Year – Loudwire Music Awards (2012)

Live Act of the Year – Loudwire Music Awards (2013)

Video of the Year: Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World – Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (2014)

Steel Panther has also sold over 1 million albums worldwide and developed a strong following among heavy metal fans and have been praised for their live performances. They have also been featured in numerous documentaries, including the 2014 film Hair I Go Again, which chronicles the band's efforts to reunite and relive their glory days.

Overall, Steel Panther is known for their over-the-top humour, catchy music, and faithful tribute to the glam metal era. They continue to tour extensively and have become a fixture in the heavy metal scene.

Poll : 0 votes