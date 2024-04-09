Tennis player Coco Gauff becomes the official hair partner for Carol's Daughter brand

Coco Gauff has been announced as Carol’s Daughter’s latest brand ambassador. This announcement was made on the beauty brand’s Instagram page on April 1, 2024.

This adds to Coco Gauff’s growing list of partnerships with top brands. The tennis star’s impressive resume is filled with brands like Meta, New Balance, Bose, Barilla and Ray-Ban among others.

On the partnership, Coco Gauff says:

"I couldn't be prouder to align with a brand that shares my values. Their knowledge of natural hair care is unmatched. I'm excited to help continue their mission of empowering millions of women and little girls to embrace their curls and coils with pride and authenticity."

More details on Coco Gauff’s partnership with Carol’s Daughter

Carol’s Daughter is a black-owned brand founded by Lisa Price in Brooklyn, New York. The brand has grown to become a mainstay in natural hair and skin care.

The collaboration with Coco Gauff, is termed “I am goddess strong” and sees the 20-year-old displaying the brand’s hair care products in her locker room before transitioning into the tennis court in tennis attire featuring New Balance and Barilla emblems on the top.

The partnership’s campaign started with a behind-the-scenes video of Coco Gauff getting ready for the Time Women of the Year Gala 2024, where she disclosed some of her favorite products from the brand.

On partnering with Coco Gauff, Lisa Price says:

“The power of seeing someone like Coco in the world of tennis, for me, is a testament to the work that has been done before her. While the representation of individuals who resemble us in this sport may be limited, their impact remains pivotal. It breathes life into the timeless adage: 'If you can see it, you can be it.' This is what makes this collaboration so special to me.”

Carol’s Daughter has also carefully curated a collection termed Coco’s favorite featuring some of Coco’s favorite products to use.

A closer look at Coco’s favorite products from Carol’s Daughter

Coco Gauff's favorites include the Black Vanilla leave-in conditioner, the Goddess Strength scalp and hair oil, Goddess Strength smooth and shape hair balm and the Black Vanilla moisture and hold hair jelly.

1) Black Vanilla Moisture and Hold Hair Jelly

The Black Vanilla moisture and hold hair jelly (Image via Carol's Daughter)

This hair jelly supposedly locks in moisture and makes for easy styling without leaving behind buildup, flakes or crunch. It is composed of shea butter, jojoba, and vanilla among others. The product in 12.0 oz is sold for $13.99 at Walgreens.

2) Goddess Strength Smooth and Shape Balm

The Goddess Strength smooth and shape balm (Image via Carol's Daughter)

According to the brand description, the hair balm keeps hair in place for up to 48 hours with a natural matte finish. It is composed of castor oil, ginger and black cumin seeds for healthy tresses without breakage.

The product in size 5.5 oz is sold for $13.99 at Walgreens.

3) Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Hair & Scalp Oil

The Goddess Strength 7 oil blend scalp & hair oil ( Image via Carol’s Daughter)

According to the brand description, this oil blend combines castor oil, cumin oil, sunflower seed oil, linseed oil, soybean oil, coconut oil and jojoba oil in a formula that moisturizes the scalp and prevents breakage and split ends.

The product in size 4.2 fl oz is sold for $12.97 at Walmart.

4) Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Leave-in Conditioner

The Black Vanilla leave-in conditioner (Image via Carol's Daughter)

According to the brand description, this hair conditioner restores natural moisture to strands. The product comprises soy protein and pro-vitamin B5 to prevent hair breakage and provide hydration.

The product in size 8 fl oz is sold for $12.58 at Walmart.

Carol's Daughter has a few gifts with Coco Gauff's autograph up for grabs for US citizens only. Visit the brand's Instagram page for terms and conditions.