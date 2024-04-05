Velveeta x Julia Fox launches gold semi-permanent hair dye: Launch date, price, and how to use

Popular processed cheese food brand Velveeta has launched the Velveeta x Julia Fox hair dye on Monday, April 1. When the cheese brand first announced the launch of the semi-permanent hair dye, fans assumed it was an April Fools' prank.

However, Julia Fox's appearance at the recent Knicks game in New York City wearing the 'Velveeta Gold' shade led everyone to believe this wasn't a prank. She sported a white top with matching briefs and a yellow furry jacket to complement the golden-yellow-hued Velveeta x Julia Fox hair color, which became a buzzing topic among beauty enthusiasts.

Velveeta Gold is a semi-permanent hair dye available on Amazon in a four-ounce jar for $7.50 while supplies last. The golden yellow hair dye costs about the same as Velveeta's cheese loaf and comes in enough quantity to cover short tresses, though multiple jars may be required for longer hair.

Velveeta x Julia Fox's Velveeta Gold hair dye allows people to express their unique individuality

Velveeta, a Kraft Heinz Company vertical, stated in a press release on their website that the golden yellow color is inspired by the melty and creamy goodness of their cheese. As per the company, the rich golden does not only represent a change in hair color but also a bold and confident attitude.

Commenting on the launch of the limited edition Velveeta x Julia Fox semi-permanent dye, Stephanie Vance, brand manager for Velveeta stated:

“La Dolce Velveeta is a lifestyle – always confident and forever in service of living by your own rules. We are always looking for new ways to help fans live La Dolce Velveeta and hair was the perfect place for us to invite pleasure seekers to proudly express themselves and show off their unique style and individuality.”

The processed cheese food brand opted for a bold launch for the hair dye by roping in Julia Fox. Fox has recently made headlines for her flamboyant beauty looks, making her the perfect choice to embody the brand's mindset.

Using the newly launched semi-permanent hair dye is simple and requires beauty enthusiasts to:

Apply the product to bleached or blonde hair for the best results.

The dye must be applied thoroughly and evenly to dry hair, allowing the product to sit and process for 20 minutes.

Use a mild shampoo to rinse the dye off until water runs clear.

Just like that beauty enthusiasts get a golden-yellow hue for their tresses which can last for up to 10-12 washes.

In a statement mentioned in Kraft Heinz's press release about dyeing her hair Velveeta Gold, the Uncut Gems actress stated:

“When VELVEETA shared what their brand is all about, it truly resonated with me as I am always trying to live life to the fullest and go all in for the things I love. I love my pasta and cheese so VELVEETA is an immediate yes and VELVEETA Gold hair is a look I can totally get behind.”

Julia Fox’s hairstylist, John Novotny, stated in an exclusive interview with People that they and Julia were surprised at how beautiful the limited-edition Velveeta x Julia Fox gold shade is. John Novotny described it as a warmer yellow, which reminds them of a bowl of mac and cheese or a warm, sunny day.

Additionally, John mentioned that most yellow hair dyes tend to lean more toward a slime-green shade, but the Velveeta x Julia Fox Velveeta Gold did not. Moreover, it is a deposit-only color, which makes it less damaging for the hair.

The Velveeta x Julia Fox golden-yellow semi-permanent hair dye is a limited-edition release that costs $7.50 on Amazon. The product has received a rating of 4.5 stars on the retail platform and is a unique, bright yellow shade.