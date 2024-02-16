What are booty finger nails? Easy fake nail solutions to transform them at home explored

"Booty finger nails" is a term used informally to describe fingers that have been bitten or chewed down to the point where the nails are almost or entirely gone. With such fingernails, the skin usually is outgrown over the fingertips. It's often the result of habitual nail-biting behavior.

In such cases, fake nail solutions may be suitable. This way, one could keep actual nails trimmed short and not reach out to bite them.

Booty Finger Nails at-home transformation solutions

Here are some easy fake nail solutions to transform booty finger nails that are short, stubby, or not as aesthetically pleasing, at-home:

1) Pess-on Nails

Press-on nails are pre-designed artificial nails that can be easily applied to booty finger nails. This is the fastest way to revamp those nails.

They come in various shapes, sizes, and designs. One can simply choose one that suits personal preferences. The best part is that the application is pretty simple as well.

The first step is to clean the natural nails. This is to remove any excess oil or cream from booty finger nails. This also makes sure that the adhesion of the press on nails is better. Adhesive tabs or glue are pre-packaged with these nails. Apply these tabs to the press-on nails using them. Lightly press them onto the natural nails for an instant transformation.

2) Nail Wraps

These are like adhesive stickers or decals that can be applied to the booty nails to give off the look of nail polish with nail art. Nail wraps come with intricate designs and patterns.

They are easy to use and come in a wide range of designs, from simple solids to elaborate designs. Application involves simply peeling off the backing, and applying the nail wrap to your nail. Post application, smooth out any wrinkles or bubbles for a flawless finish. This is similar to putting on a screen guard on your phone, except this is to transform those booty nails into gorgeous-looking work of art.

3) Gel Nail Extensions

This solution for booty finger nails may be slightly expensive but it lasts the longest out of all the other options. Gel nail extensions are a more durable option for transforming short or damaged booty finger nails.

This involves applying a layer of gel over your natural nails. The next step is adding an extension tip to create length. One can create any length they desire. Gel extensions can be shaped and filed to any length and shape. They provide a natural-looking and long-lasting solution.

4) DIY Acrylic Nails

This solution for booty finger nails is similar to gel nail extensions but the products involved are of slightly different composition. While acrylic nails are typically done by professionals, you can also try a DIY approach at home.

Acrylic nail kits are available for purchase online or at beauty supply stores. The kit includes acrylic powder, liquid monomer, and nail forms or tips. Follow the instructions carefully to achieve salon-quality results at home.

5) Nail Polish and Nail Art

This is the simplest and most effective quick solution of all. Regular or gel nail polish can be used to create any form of art such as simple hearts or lines on booty nails.

This enhances the appearance of booty finger nails. One can also add decorative elements like glitter, rhinestones, or nail stamping for added flair. There are multiple options for simple nail arts like jelly nails and ombré shades which can be learnt online as well.

Booty finger nails can be short or long but the main aspect is that they can just seem out of shape. When nails are not manicured well or perpetually bitten, they tend to change their shape and form into a less appealing one.

However, the cause of booty nails can be varied. It is important to take care of nail health to fix any underlying issues. The solutions for a transformation of booty nails will help one and all to get a quick at-home fix for glamming up.