What brands are owned by Revlon Group? Details explored as Debra Perelman steps down from CEO position

Debra Perelman, the CEO and President of Revlon, has recently resigned from her positions, as well as from the company's board. She had been serving in these roles for more than two decades, including a five-year tenure as chief executive. She will continue to serve as an adviser to the company during the transition period.

As per Revlon’s press release, Elizabeth Smith has been appointed as interim CEO, effective immediately. Elizabeth Smith has previously served at Avon Products as their president, at Bloomin’ Brands as CEO, and as the chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

This change in leadership comes shortly after the brand escaped bankruptcy this spring. Commenting on the change in leadership, Perelman stated:

“With a successful financial restructuring behind us, I believe now is the right time to pass the torch. Revlon’s simplified capital structure and significantly reduced debt have positioned the company for long-term growth.”

Almay to Mitchum: Brands owned by the Revlon Group

The Revlon Group is home to multiple companies dealing from fragrance to fashion. With over ten brands under its umbrella, here are some of the popular brands owned by Revlon.

1) Almay

Almay is a makeup brand that is hypoallergenic, meaning it is designed to minimize the risk of causing allergic reactions. The brand is known for its rigorous testing and commitment to using clean ingredients. The brand aims to use safe and effective ingredients with smart formulas that give one the results they want along with minimized risk of irritation.

Some of Almay's bestsellers include Ageless Hydrating Concealer ($12.99), Truly Lasting Color Liquid Makeup ($13.99), and Almay CC Luminous Primer ($11.49).

2) Elizabeth Arden

This brand has an extensive portfolio of beauty brands such as Elizabeth Arden Skincare, fragrance, and color products including its professional line, Elizabeth Arden PRO. The brand is home to multiple skincare to fragrance products, all available on their official website.

Elizabeth Arden's bestselling products include PREVAGE Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0 ($110-$169), Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Eye Cream ($72), and My Fifth Avenue Eu de Parfum ($39-$65).

3) AMERICAN CREW

The leading global supplier of men’s grooming products, AMERICAN CREW uses strong stylist endorsements with an aim to enhance men’s confidence.

American Crew's bestsellers include The Post Shave Cooling Lotion ($14), Fiber Cream ($18.50), and the Pomade ($21).

4) CND

CND is one of the global leaders in nail care and beauty. Founded in 1979, the brand has rolled out multiple nail care products for over thirty years. It also claims to have revolutionized the nail industry.

CND's bestsellers include CND Shellac Gel Nail Polish and the CND Plexigel Color Builder.

5) Cutex

Similar to CND, Cutex deals with nail products. Their nail polish remover is a globally sought-after product. The brand now offers a wide range of unique formulations for the nails, hands, and feet.

This brand is popular for its Nail treatments, Acetone nail polish removers, and Non-Acetone nail polish removers.

6) Mitchum

Mitchum is a brand owned by Revlon that specializes in deodorants and antiperspirants. They offer a diverse selection of potent antiperspirants for both men and women, easily identifiable by their iconic green packaging.

The brand aims to provide maximum efficacy performance against odor and sweat by using its highest level of active ingredients.

Mitchum's bestsellers include Natural Power Deodorant for Women ($22.79), Mitchum Clear Gel ($7.99), and Antiperspirant Deodorant Sticks for Men ($4.88).

7) Britney Spears Fragrances

One of the largest celebrity portfolios globally, the brand consists of the ‘Gimme More’ singer’s award-winning and best-selling fragrances.

This brand's bestsellers include Britney Spears Fantasy Intense ($28.88) and Britney Spears Jungle Fantasy ($30.96).

8) Christina Aguilera Fragrances

Another celebrity fragrance line under the house of Revlon, an awarded celebrity fragrance collection that aims to celebrate glamour and feminine power.

This celebrity fragrance line's bestselling products include Christina Aguilera Violet Noir ($21.49) and Christina Aguilera her Signature Perfume ($8.99).

9) SinfulColors

SinfulColors is a popular brand for beauty lovers who like using vibrant nail colors as a means of self-expression. The brand is over thirty years old and rolls out trendy, eye-catching, innovative color enamels.

Sinful's bestsellers include their range of colors: Nail Treatment, Sporty Brights, and Quick Bliss.

10) Juicy Couture

Juicy Couture is a glamorous designer lifestyle brand that aims to bring LA style and attitude to women worldwide. The brand features lifestyle and athletic apparel for women, babies, and girls. It also retails shoes, swimwear, accessories, handbags, and intimates for women.

Juicy Couture's bestsellers include their range of tops, tracks, the OG Big Bling Velour Hoodie, and accessories.

Apart from the abovementioned, John Varvatos- a fragrance brand and the Elizabeth Taylor Fragrance Collection are part of brands under Revlon.