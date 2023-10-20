What is “Hime Cut”? 5 K-Pop idols with the trending hairstyle

Experimenting with new styles and giving fans new looks is an essential part of K-pop idols' lives, and recently, Hime Cut has been added to their list. It is a trending hairstyle that originated from Japan and consists of straight, often cheek-length sidelocks and frontal fringe. The rest of the hair is usually worn long and straightened.

The name of this popular hairstyle came after the noblewomen who would have worn the style initially and was popularized during the Heian period of Japanese history.

This trending hairstyle is versatile and can be worn in various ways, including cheek-length, chin-length, thick, long, and double sidelocks. Recently, many K-pop idols like Momo, Irene, and several others have opted for this trending hairstyle for a refreshing look. Here are the 5 K-pop artists who have tried and aced the Hime Cut hairstyle.

1) Twice Momo

Twice Momo is known for her incredible dancing skills, but her looks have also earned her a lot of attention from fans, mainly because of her unique hairstyles. And one of them would be the Hime Cut hairstyle. Momo is a Japanese girl, and this Japanese hairstyle suited her best.

She has been seen sporting the trending hairstyle, which features full bangs and layers that hit above chin-length, and she makes the style appear tailor-made for her. Momo looked gorgeous in this trending hairstyle and natural makeup at the Miu Miu SS24 show in Paris.

2) Red Velvet Irene

Red Velvet Irene(Image via Red Velvet)

Irene emerged with a Hime cut for Red Velvet's "Power Up" era, and netizens were impressed that her visuals could even make such a unique and daring hairstyle look gorgeous on her. Her classic style is perfect for the trending hairstyle, and she looked good with long, straight hair that is cut in a layered fashion, with the front and side hair being cut around cheek-length.

3) Girls Day Hyeri

Expand Tweet

Hyeri is known for her popularity in the Korean entertainment industry, both as a member of Girl's Day and as an actress. Hyeri in the hairstyle looked clean and chic. She sported this trending hairstyle on many occasions, such as promotion from her group as well as various photoshoots. Considering her charming and jolly personality, the trending hairstyle added an edge to her personality.

4) Apink Bomi

Expand Tweet

Apink Bomi's Hime Cut hairstyle became super popular due to her unique personal addition to the style. Bomi updated the classic Hime style by slicing off one side of her hair. She would occasionally experiment with new looks, such as curling it backwards, to make it look more natural with the rest of her hair. Bomi is also known for her popularity as a member of Apink and has been praised for her singing and dancing skills.

5) Blackpink Lisa

Blackpink Lisa (Image via Vogue Thailand)

Blackpink Lisa is renowned for her chameleonic sense of style and has been seen sporting various hairstyles, including the Hime cut. While Lisa is known for her iconic bangs, she is no stranger to switching up her hair looks.

Lisa can pull off any hairstyle and looks good in every color and cut. She has been seen in a variety of hairstyles, including a sleek bob, a high ponytail, and a braided crown. However, in this trending hairstyle, Blackpink Lisa stole the hearts of the fans as she looked chic.

The Hime cut, also known as the "princess cut," "anime haircut," or "jaw-drop haircut" has been donned by many K-pop idols, including Momo from Twice, Lisa from Blackpink, and Irene from Red Velvet.