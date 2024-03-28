What is the Marble manicure? How to achieve the nail trend

Just like the evergreen French manicure, the marble manicure keeps making rounds time and again. The videos of water marble manicures have over 169 million views on TikTok.

The marble manicure features designs that look like marble tiles and comprise unique-looking results on each nail. The trending manicure allows one to sport different shades on their nails without having to curate nail designs using multiple colors.

This nail trend enables one to curate subtle as well as poppy manicure combinations. Moreover, the manicure looks flattering on all nail shapes and was sported by Margot Robbie during her Barbie press tour in Mexico City.

Steps to achieve the trending Marble manicure

The first step to curating any manicure involves prepping the nails by trimming and shaping them using a nail cutter and nail filer. Since the trending manicure flatters all nail shapes, one can opt for any shape of their choice. Nail prep also involves using cuticle oil and pushing the cuticles back to offer a wider base for product application.

The simple way of curating the marble effect manicure is to use a base coat followed by the shade one wants to use for the marble effect and to mix dots of the base color with the marble effect color using a detailed brush and swirling it until the desired result is achieved.

For those wanting to try a fancier version of the marble-effect manicure, Margot Robbie's manicurist Betina R. Goldstein shared a tutorial for creating the viral marble manicure which she created for the Babylon actress during the Barbie press tour.

Betina's process begins by adding shades complementing Margot Robbie's dress into a bowl of clear water. She adds one to two drops of orchid purple, lilac, pastel yellow, white, rose, and peachy pink and mixes them using a fine detail brush. Once the marble-like shape was ready, she placed the model's nail into the design which was still in the water, and removed the nail.

After removing excess nail polish from around the nails, one can seal the manicure using a top coat for a glossy finish. The ideal top coats for the same are the Olive and June Super Glossy Top Coat ($9), OPI Matte Top Coat ($12), and Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Shiny Top Coat ($10).

This is a one-shot process and double-dipping will ruin the chances of the effect coming through.

Marble Manicure styles for nail art enthusiasts

Abstract Marble Nails:

While the marble effect comes across as abstract and unique for each nail, one can make it look more distinct by switching up the shape of the nail shades in water before dipping the nails.

Blue marble nails:

Nothing works better for a subtle yet shimmering marble effect on the nails like blue and white. This manicure can be created by using a shimmer blue shade and matte white shade, sealed with a glossy top coat to give a shiny sky-like effect.

Green on green marble nails:

What better colour combination to create marble effect nails than the original colour of marbles everyone has a vivid childhood memory of? Easy to create using a shade of leaf green and dark green, this combination makes the nails pop.

Easy to create and stylish to sport, the marble manicure can be achieved using endless color combinations and offers a distinct design on each nail making it versatile to pair with multiple outfits.