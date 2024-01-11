What are tanning pills? Side effects, how to take, and more details explored

Tanning pills are known to give you that rich bronzed look that so many of us crave for. It’s a welcome change from traditional tanning, which can cause sunburn, premature aging and in some cases, skin cancer. There are other alternatives like lotions, gels and sprays as well as the latest, not so common option, of tanning pills.

It’s good to remember that though tanning pills may not cause damage by UV rays or skin cancer, they are not without their demerits. A pill that you ingest for tanning is bound to have side effects. Also, they may give you more of an orange than a bronze tan. We should be informed about how these pills compare to other sunless tanning methods.

Tanning pills release pigment-changing compounds that show results

Tanning pills contain compounds that are similar to beta carotene. They contain an active ingredient called canthaxanthin which is a food-coloring additive.

When the pill is ingested it releases pigment-changing compounds in your skin which make your skin darker if used over time. Some of these pills also contain beta carotene, lycopene, lutein and turmeric.

Traditional tanning (image via Freepik)

Tanning in the sun causes the melanin in the skin to darken while these pills act from the inside, releasing color additives everywhere in the skin. This causes your skin to look more orange. The result ends up looking more orange as compared to the much desired bronze tint.

How much is too much?

One tablet should be taken in a day with food and it’s important not to exceed the recommended dose in hope of a faster result. These pills may take up to two weeks before the dyes build up sufficiently to show on your skin.

The resulting color is not bronze but more orange to orangish-brown. They come with risks as the ingredients aren’t natural and can lead to serious side effects.

Exploring side effects and more - Is it worth the risk?

These pills are relatively new in the market and aren’t FDA-approved, so ingesting them would be at your own risk. Though canthaxanthin is approved as a food color, it’s not approved in tanning pills where it’s taken in much larger quantities.

Some pills may contain tyrosine, a type of amino acid, which can be dangerous when taken orally. Vitamin A toxicity and jaundice can also be caused by ingesting too much of beta carotene.

Other known side effects are,

liver damage hives and welts retinopathy or eye damage vision changes vision loss orange skin gastrointestinal problems like diarrhea and abdominal cramps

These side effects may last for years after taking these pills as studies show that canthaxanthin has stayed in the body between 2 to 7 years.

Tanning pills are a new trend in the market but they aren’t safe. They usually contain canthaxanthin, a reddish-orange compound, that can give the skin a tan-like color when taken orally.

Though approved by the FDA as a food color, it is not approved by them for tanning pills. Also, there is not enough information to know if the dose of canthaxanthin used in these pills is safe.

Tanning salons or sunbathing also come with their problems like skin cancer, sunburn, and allergies. It's better to opt for sunless tanning options like gels, lotions, and sprays that are available and can get you that amazing bronze tan you are looking for.