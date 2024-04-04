What is the Toile home decor trend? How to ace the vintage look 

Originally associated with a particular fabric design, toile home decor has reemerged as a decor trend. Toile has an interesting history. It was developed in Europe and is a patterned fabric design with intricate motifs involving monochromatic soft colours.

The design was inspired by prints spotted on Chinese porcelain. The toile print was invented in 1760 in the French town of Jouy-en-Josas and was referred to as Toile de Jouy, translating to 'the fabric from Jouy'.

The word 'toile fabric' has over 78 million views on TikTok, and one can say that the transition of toile fabric designs from clothes to wallpapers and wall decor was inevitable, given the chic yet vintage style it can impart to the interiors.

Using Toile home decor trend to give interiors a vintage look

Originally, toile consisted of designs of nature images, painted across a white or off-white fabric in a single colour scheme. From being a common design in curtain fabrics, the decor trend made its way to wallpapers, bedsheets, and sofa fabrics.

The founder of Josh Greene Design, a New York-based interior design studio, commented on the toile design in a piece by Architectural Digest. The piece covered design trends that have stood the test of time. Josh Greene stated:

“And it’s one of the few fabrics you can commit to absolutely; more is always more in the perfect way. It brings a sense of history and classicism to any space.”

For those wanting to incorporate the toile home decor trend into their interiors, here are a few ways to ace the vintage look:

1) Choose a monochromatic colour theme:

Toile decor is often made of monochromatic colours such as blue and white, red and white etc. One can choose a colour palette that aligns with their furniture if switching up the curtains or wallpaper with toile print.

When it comes to bedding, sofa fabrics, or accent pieces, the surrounding colour scheme must be taken into consideration. Regardless of the size or print of the motifs, styling the element of toile decor requires a monochrome colour theme as its focal point.

2) Opt for toile-printed fabrics:

There is a wide range of toile-printed fabric options that make it easy for homeowners to add a touch of the toile home decor trend to their interiors. These fabrics include curtains, bedspreads, pillow covers, and blankets. This option is ideal for those who don't want to incorporate toile prints on a larger scale like wallpapers.

Using toile-printed fabrics will allow homeowners and home decor enthusiasts to experiment with multiple toile colour schemes, and add a touch of intricate, contemporary design to their interiors.

3) Incorporate toile-printed accent pieces:

Choosing the toile home decor trend as the focal point of interiors alongside opting for toile-printed fabrics and wallpapers can make the interiors look crowded in the era of decor minimalism. Hence, home decor enthusiasts can incorporate the vintage toile home decor trend by choosing accent pieces like a sofa, an armchair, a centerpiece, or even lampshades comprising the toile print.

This could give homeowners an idea of how the trending vintage print will look in their homes, and also help create a blend of heritage, contemporary and modern.

The reason behind the rise of the toile home decor trend is the possibility of endless decor combinations it offers and the classy touch it adds. The trend could help offer elegance and timeless appeal to interior settings, helped on by its availability in a plethora of shades and prints.