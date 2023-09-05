Where to get Sally Hansen Insta-Dri X Trolls? Price, shades, and more details explored 

Popular nail brand Sally Hansen has launched its new collection, Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Trolls in partnership with DreamWorks Animation’s new film Trolls Band Together. Trolls is a beloved animated series worldwide and this collaboration is a treat to nail art lovers and fans of the movie alike.

Inspired by Trolls characters, the newly launched collection features eight pearl and creme finish shades that reflect the vibrant and colorful energy of the Trolls universe.

The Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Trolls is a limited-edition collection in collaboration with DreamWorks, available in single shades ($6.99) as well as duo-packs ($11.99). The collection launched on September 1, 2023, ahead of the film’s release in November 2023.

Popalicious, Bandastic, and other Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Trolls shades explored

Sally Hansen is a globally popular American Beauty brand that has reached a wide fan base with its innovative nail formulations at affordable prices, and Trolls is an animated comedy film series. Their collaboration is a dream come true for Sally Hansen and Trolls lovers.

The vibrant and bold colors in the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri X Trolls collection are enhanced with the Insta-Dri technology, a three-in-one solution with an integrated topcoat and base that dries in just 60 seconds.

Global Vice President for Sally Hansen, Celia Tombalakian, commented on the Sally Hansen x Trolls collaboration and stated:

“Sally Hansen is so excited to partner with Trolls Band Togetherfor such a fun collection in a kaleidoscope of colors! The Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Trolls collection is designed to bring joy, creativity, and self-expression to everyone who wears it, just like the Trolls. These vibrant colors are sure to add a little pop and shine to our customer’s next manicure!”

The Sally Hansen and Trolls collaboration features eight distinct hues inspired by the vibrant world of Trolls:

Popalicious: A creme pink shade named after the Troll Poppy.

A creme pink shade named after the Troll Poppy. Viva Power: A shade of subtle pearl yellow.

A shade of subtle pearl yellow. Here We Go Again!: A pearly creme blue shade.

A pearly creme blue shade. Vacay Island: A creme purple shade inspired by deep-purple Troll Darius.

A creme purple shade inspired by deep-purple Troll Darius. Hole ‘N Fun: A fun pearly, dark purple shade.

A fun pearly, dark purple shade. Sisterhood: A pearl light pink shade celebrating the bond between Poppy and her secret sister.

A pearl light pink shade celebrating the bond between Poppy and her secret sister. Bandtastic: A creme light blue shade.

A creme light blue shade. Mount Rageous: A pearly shade of light purple.

The Trolls collection comes with a contoured brush for perfect application and a single-stroke, no-smudge formulation.

This limited edition collection also features special packaging with the Trolls logo and icons inspired by the Mount Rageous Gemstones printed on the front of the brand’s classic Insta-Dri Bottle. Mount Rageous is the mountain where the adorable Trolls reside, hence incorporating such minimal yet important references resonates with fans on a deeper level.

Apart from this collection, Sally Hansen has collaborated with Disney for the Cruella Gel Nail Collection featuring 13 cosmetic hues, and with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S franchise featuring ten different shades named after famous phrases of the all-time favorite characters.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Trolls is a limited edition collection celebrating the vibrant spirit of the new Trolls movie Trolls Band Together. The eight-shade collection retails in single and duo-shades and is available on Ulta and Amazon for the ideal Trolls-inspired manicure.