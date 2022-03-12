Allow Notifications
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Jamshedpur FC
|20
|13
|4
|3
|21
|43
|2
|Hyderabad FC
|20
|11
|5
|4
|20
|38
|3
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|20
|10
|7
|3
|11
|37
|4
|Kerala Blasters FC
|20
|9
|7
|4
|10
|34
|5
|Mumbai City FC
|20
|9
|4
|7
|5
|31
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|20
|8
|5
|7
|5
|29
|7
|Odisha FC
|20
|6
|5
|9
|-12
|23
|8
|Chennaiyin FC
|20
|5
|5
|10
|-18
|20
|9
|FC Goa
|20
|4
|7
|9
|-6
|19
|10
|Northeast United FC
|20
|3
|5
|12
|-18
|14
|11
|SC East Bengal
|20
|1
|8
|11
|-18
|11
|P
|Matches Played
|W
|Matches Won
|D
|Matches Drawn
|L
|Matches Lost
|GD
|Goal Difference
|Pts
|Total Points
Go to your
Browser"s Setting's page
Tap on
Site Settings/Site Permissions
Tap on
Notifications
Tap on
the Block list and find sportskeeda.com
Tap on
sportskeeda.com and tap on Allow
Allow Notifications
Notifications you have enabled
Teams
Series