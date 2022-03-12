×
Create
Notifications

ISL Today Match Score: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score

Hyderabad FC
3 - 1
FT
ATK Mohun Bagan
Bartholomew Ogbeche 45'
Mohammad Yasir 58'
Javier Siverio 64'
18' Roy Krishna
Commentary Overview Lineups Stats Table
FULL TIME: Hyderabad FC 3-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
90+3' Sums up the night for ATKMB! Once again they were so close in pulling one back. The ball is crossed in from the left. It finds the feet of Kiyan Giri who shoots but it hits the post and stays out.
90' Additional Time: 6 Minutes
90' ATKMB almost pulled one back! The corner is towards the far post. Hugo Boumous leaps high and heads it towards goal but it is saved out for another corner.
82' What a cross that was from Prabir Das! He is set through on the right flank. He flashes it across goal but just ahead of the attacker in the box. Unlucky.
79' HFC make a couple of changes now as they bring in Sahil Tavora and Halicharan Narzary for Aniket Jadhav and Sauvik Chakrabarti!
75' Joni Kauko can't believe it he missed that! Roy Krishna does well to hold onto the ball inside the box. He then lays it off for Hugo Boumous who runs towards the byline and then cuts it back for Joni Kauko. He smashes the volley but it goes wide of goal.
72' Finally ATKMB manage to create a half chance! Liston Colaco gets the ball on the left in the box. he takes a low shot but it is saved well.
64' GOALLL!!! HFC are running away with it now as they have doubled their lead! Yasir Mohammad is once again at the heart of it. He puts in the corner from the left towards the center of the box. Javier Siverio is the one to get his head to it and he heads it past the keeper. It is now a long way back into the game for ATKMB!
58' GOALLL!!! HFC have turned it around and they are now in the lead! That is a very good finish from Yasir Mohammad. Bartholomew Ogbeche does brilliantly. He gets the ball in the midfield and after a few touches, tries to set an attacker through. There are two ATKMB who slide in to clear the ball but fail to do so cleanly. Infact Pritam Kotal and the other defender clash into each other. The ball is loose outside the box. Yasir Mohammad gets to it first on the right and slots into the back of the net with his left foot.
53' Substitution! ATKMB make two changes as they get in Manvir Singh and Carl McHugh for Lenny Rodrigues and David Williams!
51' The corner is taken short. It comes to Liston Colaco who takes a strong shot from the edge of the box on the left. It is straight at the keeper who pushes it out for another corner. Nothing from it.
46' Second-half kicks-off.
HALF TIME: HFC 1-1 ATKMB
45' GOAAAAAAAAAAL! HFC do get the equalizer and that too on the cusp of the halftime whistle! It is that man again, Bartholomew Ogbeche and he has now equalled the record for the most goals in a single season. Yasir Mohammad delivers a corner kick into a dangerous area and it is not dealt with by ATKMB. Jadhav's volley is blocked but Juanan just lifts it back in. Ogbeche comes back from an offside position and gets a feather touch with his head on it. The ball ends up in the far corner and it's 1-1! Game on!
43' The ball is played forward from the ATKMB defense towards Roy Krishna around the halfway line. He has a scan and knows that he has nowhere to go. Krishna though shows great physique and shielding of the ball to make Nim Dorjee foul him and gets out of a pressure situation.
38' A couple of minutes ago Bartholomew Ogbeche showed immense skill and physicality to keep the ball at his feet and in the process, took out 4-5 opposition players from the play. He plays the ball out wide towards Sauvik Chakrabarti who is brought down by Subhasish Bose and HFC win a free kick right on the edge of the box. Javier Siverio strikes it well but Joni Kauko does his job well in the wall.
36' HFC are trying all sorts of things at the moment. They are trying to play through the middle, crosses are being fed into the box and Javier Siverio even attempted a cheeky little backheel trying to set Aniket Jadhav free inside the box but nothing is working at the moment as ATKMB continue to put on a defensive masterclass.
26' Aniket Jadhav dribbles forward with the ball on the left flank and just as he looks to make an inward run, Roy Krishna slides in. The trailing leg catches Jadhav who falls dramatically as if to force a booking. But it will just be a free kick and Javier Siverio's delivery into the box is a weak one. Easily cleared away.
23' After getting the early lead, ATKMB are still attacking but are at times just dropping deep. This is allowing HFC to have much more possession of the ball but ATKMB's defensive isn't allowing the likes of Joao Victor to play those through balls in towards the front men.
18' GOOOAAALLL!!! What a cracking goal from ATKMB and they have an early lead! The goal is scored by Roy Krishna but all the credit has to go to Liston Colaco. He receives an airball on the left flank and then bursts forward, cutting inside a bit. Around the edge of the box, he completely turns Nim Dorjee inside out and whips in a sensational low cross at the far post with his weaker left foot. Krishna does well to get in front of his marker and stabs it home for 1-0! Akash Mishra should have marked Krishna better and he will be disappointed.
14' ATKMB with a neat passage of play. The ball is snatched off Aniket Jadhav in the midfield and it is played into the feet of David Williams who hurls forward. He has a look up and plays a lovely reverse ball into the path of Joni Kauko inside the box on the right side. Laxmikant Kattimani reads the danger and is quick to come off his line. Kauko looks to bunt it in but the keeper puts his body in the way.
9' HFC are finding it a bit difficult to get out of their own half in the opening 10 minutes or so. ATKMB are pushing them higher up the pitch and for once Akash Mishra has a chance to set Ogbeche free down the left channel but his lobbed ball has a bit too much on it. Sandesh Jhingan covers it and lets it run out for a goal kick.
4' Early pressing! It's ATKMB who have made a start on the front foot here. Subhasish Bose though is a bit too eager to get the ball off his opponent near the halfway line and ends up bumping him onto the ground. Free kick for HFC!
1' KICK-OFF!
ATKMB (Starting XI): Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco and David Williams.
HFC (Starting XI): Laxmikant Kattimani (C), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Hello and Welcome to Sportskeeda's LIVE coverage of the first leg of the second semi-final between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in ISL 2021-22.
Aaren D Silva
Mohammad Yasir
90'
Khassa Camara
Javier Siverio
83'
82'
Kiyan Nassiri
Deepak Tangri
81'
Prabir Das
Sandesh Jhingan
Halicharan Narzary
Aniket Jadhav
79'
Sahil Tavora
Souvik Chakraborty
79'
Javier Siverio
assist: Mohammad Yasir
64'
62'
Hugo Boumous
Tiri
Mohammad Yasir
assist: Javier Siverio
58'
54'
Carl McHugh
David Williams
54'
Manvir Singh
Lenny Rodrigues
Bartholomew Ogbeche
assist: Juanan
45'
18'
Roy Krishna
assist: Liston Colaco
ATK Mohun Bagan (4-4-2)
Juan Ferrando (Manager)
25
Laxmikant Kattimani
29
Nim Dorjee Tamang
4
Chinglensana Singh
5
Juanan
31
Akash Mishra
23
Souvik Chakraborty
8
Joao Victor
10
Mohammad Yasir
20
Bartholomew Ogbeche
9
Aniket Jadhav
99
Javier Siverio
1
Amrinder Singh
20
Pritam Kotal
5
Sandesh Jhingan
4
Tiri
15
Subashish Bose
9
David Williams
24
Lenny Rodrigues
22
Deepak Tangri
17
Liston Colaco
21
Roy Krishna
7
Joni Kauko
ATK Mohun Bagan (4-4-2)
Juan Ferrando (Manager)
Hyderabad FC Subs
1
Gurmeet
18
Hitesh Sharma
33
Pritam Singh
14
Sahil Tavora
6
Khassa Camara
12
Aaren D Silva
88
Mark Zothanpuia
77
Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan
19
Halicharan Narzary
ATK Mohun Bagan Subs
12
Avilash Paul
28
Subrata Paul
11
Manvir Singh
13
Ravi Bahadur Rana
25
Kiyan Nassiri
10
Hugo Boumous
6
Ashutosh Mehta
33
Prabir Das
8
Carl McHugh
4 SUBSTITUTIONS 5
42% POSSESSION 58%
14 FREE KICKS 6
1 OFFSIDES 3
5 CORNERS 9
4 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
2 SHOTS OFF GOAL 3
2 SAVES 1
5 FOULS 11
1 INJURIES 1
3 SHOTS BLOCKED 3
0 PENALTIES 0
3 GOALS 1
6 SHOTS 6
Pos Club P W D L GD Pts
1 Jamshedpur FC 20 13 4 3 21 43
2 Hyderabad FC 20 11 5 4 20 38
3 ATK Mohun Bagan 20 10 7 3 11 37
4 Kerala Blasters FC 20 9 7 4 10 34
5 Mumbai City FC 20 9 4 7 5 31
6 Bengaluru FC 20 8 5 7 5 29
7 Odisha FC 20 6 5 9 -12 23
8 Chennaiyin FC 20 5 5 10 -18 20
9 FC Goa 20 4 7 9 -6 19
10 Northeast United FC 20 3 5 12 -18 14
11 SC East Bengal 20 1 8 11 -18 11
PMatches Played
WMatches Won
DMatches Drawn
LMatches Lost
GDGoal Difference
PtsTotal Points
MATCH DETAILS
Tournament Indian Super League
Stadium G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium
Match time Sat, 12 Mar 2022, 07:30 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2022 21:30 PM | Published: Mar 12, 2022 21:47 PM
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी