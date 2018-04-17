Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    2018 NBA Playoffs Round 1: San Antonio Spurs Vs Golden State Warriors Game 2, Live Scores & Updates

    Golden State Warriors win 116-101, take a 2-0 series lead.
    Updated: 17 April 2018 10:59 IST - Published: 17 April 2018 06:14 IST
    ...
    That's all folks.

    Thank you for following Sportskeeda's LIVE coverage of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

    Be sure to check in with us for the next LIVE game of this series on Friday, 20th Apriil at 7AM (IST).

    This is Yash Matange signing off, look forward to you joining us next time.  
    ...
    ...
    Game-clinching stat from the game: 

    3-point shooting: Warriors (15-of-31, 48.4%) - Spurs (4-of-28, 14.3%)


    ...
    Biest performers from the game: 

    Klay Thompson: 31 points, 5 assists 12-20 FG's
    Kevin Durant: 32 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

    LaMarcus Aldridge: 34 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 11-of-21 FG's.
    ...
    FINAL WHISTLE! 

    Warriors win 116-101 and become the first team to take a 2-0 series lead in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. 
    ...
    In garbage time, Spurs make a couple of buckets to reach 100 points. 
    ...
    Cook gets a 3 to go! Just adding insult to injury.
    ...
    Both teams clear their benches.
    ...
    TIMEOUT called by the Warriors and this game looks to be done. 
    ...
    Lead now 16 (97-113) for the Warriors with 2 minutes to go!
    ...
    IGGY for 3!
    ...
    Spurs not giving up. They get 3 FT's courtesy of Mills but Iggy strikes right back with an alley-oop from Green!
    ...
    THOMPSON! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Corner 3! He has 16 points in the fourth, 31 for the game. 
    ...
    KD gets fouled on the fastbreak attempt. He makes both and on the other end Mills drives on Looney and gets it to go.
    ...
    Green misses a 3 and on the other end Spurs turn it over on an over-ambitious fastbreak attempt. 
    ...
    Manu to Aldridge with the pick-and-roll get one to go. 
    ...
    Flagrant 1 called on Green. Spurs get two free throws and the possession. Bertans makes one of two. 
    ...
    ...
    Red-hot Thompson gets a mid-range jumper to go but all attention is on the replay, where Green seems to have made an hostile act on Davis Bertans - elbow to the face.
    ...
    THOMPSON YET AGAIN!
    ...
    ...
    Spurs turn it over with an Aldridge travel. 
    ...
    Thompson gets another one to go, this time a 3! Lead back up to 12.
    ...
    Warriors call TIMEOUT!
    ...
    What a game by Aldridge. He hooks one over Green and cuts the leads under single digits to 9. 