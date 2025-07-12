AEW All In 2025 Live Results: Mercedes Mone on the brink of history; New EVPs; Jon Moxley's last night as top champion?

The biggest AEW show of the year is just around the corner. Tony Khan has prepared a great card for All In 2025 and below are the advertised matches: Zero Hour: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration (Hologram, Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta) Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, Sammy Guevara) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Capt. Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo) Main show: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page - AEW World Championship Match Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone - AEW Women's World Championship Match Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c) - AEW Contintental Champion vs. AEW International Champion - Winner Takes All Match Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher - AEW TNT Championship Match The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. Jet Speed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata) (c) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd - AEW World Trios Championship Match Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) - If Swerve/Will lose, they cannot challenge for the AEW World Title for a year. If The Young Bucks lose, they will be stripped of EVP Titles. Men's Casino Gauntlet for a future AEW World Championship Match Women's Casino Gauntlet for a future AEW Women's World Championship Match
