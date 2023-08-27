AEW All In Live Results (August 27, 2023): CM Punk and top stars in action, WWE legend's career to end?

Match card: Pre-show Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole - ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Jack Perry vs. Hook - FTW Championship Match Main show: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship Match Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage - Coffin Match The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold Eddie Kingston, Penta, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Santana and Ortiz - Stadium Stampede Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe - "Real" World Championship Match House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn - AEW World Trios Championship Match MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole - AEW World Championship Match
