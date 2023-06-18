AEW Collision Live Results (June 17, 2023): Former WWE Superstars return, CM Punk to drop a bombshell?

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Collision.
The first episode of @AEW Collision is TONIGHT on TNT!— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 17, 2023
Set an alarm because it starts at 8pm et and it’s LIVE. pic.twitter.com/gDFbuQ4jXL
CM Punk and FTR vs. Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold
Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo
Wardlow (c) vs. Luchasaurus - AEW TNT Championship Match
Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho
Miro in action
We'll hear from The Acclaimed