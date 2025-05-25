Create
  • Sports News
  • AEW
  • AEW Double Or Nothing 2025
  • AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Live Results: Jon Moxley's next challenger, Huge matches, Mercedes Mone to suffer defeat?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 25, 2025 09:47 GMT

Check out AEW Double or Nothing 2025 results right here.

09:45 (GMT)25 MAY 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is just around the corner. Below are the advertised matches for the show:

Zero-Hour:
Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron

Main show:
Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone - Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa - AEW Women's World Championship Match
FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness
Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet - Stretcher Match
Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale and The Opps vs. Death Riders and The Young Bucks - Anarchy In The Arena
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mike Bailey - AEW Continental Championship Match
The Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family
Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay - Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final
bell-icon Manage notifications