  • AEW Double or Nothing Live Results (May 28, 2023): MJF defends, Popular star's contract on the line, WWE veteran to win first title?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 28, 2023 22:36 IST

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

22:36 (IST)28 MAY 2023

22:36 (IST)28 MAY 2023

Match card for AEW Double or Nothing:

Ethan Page and The Gunns vs. The Hardys and Hook - Pre-show (Ethan Page's contract is on the line)
MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin - AEW World Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage - AEW TNT Championship Match
Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship Match
Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie - AEW TBS Championship Match
House of Black (c) vs. TBA - AEW World Trios Championship Match
Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship
Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite - Anarchy in the Arena Match
Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho - Unsanctioned Match

