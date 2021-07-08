Create
AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Live Results: Road Rager Updates & Highlights (7th July 2021)

Catch all the live results from this week's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager!
Updated: 08 July 2021 07:32 IST - Published: July, 08 2021 07:33 AM IST
Well, that's it for tonight!

What an extraordinary show from AEW! Live fans make all the difference. 

With that being said, join us later this week for SmackDown! The full results will be uploaded here soon, so follow Sportskeeda for all your wrestling content!
Nick Jackson puts the thumbtacks in Kingston's mouth before they superkick him.

That's it.

The Young Bucks defeat Penta and Eddie Kingston
Penta with the dive outside to take everyone out. Matt hits Eddie with the spear out of the Fear Factor. Frankie Kazarian takes out Cutler. 

Fear Factor followed out by the spinning clothesline.
No referee, but by the time the referee makes it to the ring, the referee gets pulled out of the ring. 

Kazarian takes out Matt, but Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on the floor on Kazarian.

Kingston pours out the thumbtacks. Matt throws thumbtacks at Kingston. Penta and Nick fight on the top rope. 
Eddie Kingston has the hooks in on a sleeper hold on Matt. Nick takes out the referee with a 450. Matt taps but the referee does not see. 

Gallows and Anderson are out. 
Thrust Kick by Penta on the jaw. Penta takes out Matt and Nick. 
Eddie is being pushed to his limits today as Nick beats him down and assaults him with the trashcan. 
Penta and Kingston bring in the tables. Things are moving fast this week. 

Destroyer by Penta on Matt Jackson through the table from the apron. They are out. 
Matt and Nick Jackson attack Kingston and Penta. Michael Nakazawa gets involved and accidentally eats double superkicks. 
AEW World Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Penta and Eddie Kingston vs The Young Bucks
Lambert insults AEW and Lance Archer has enough.

He comes up and hits the Blackout as Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes looks on. 
Dan Lambert talks about how professional wrestling is unwatchable. He calls out Tony Khan and AEW for their product. 
...
Bang Bang Theory by Statlander on Bunny.

That's it.

Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy defeats Blade and Bunny
Kriss Statlander with the Area 451. Near-fall there
Cassidy flies off the top rope, takes down Blade with a crossbody and then a DDT. 
Kris Statlander hits the Delayed Vertical Suplex on Bunny. 

Statlander misses the senton. Blade causes a distraction and Bunny takes advantage. 
Blade knocks down Orange Cassidy with a big move. Orange Cassidy counters with the Stundog Millionaire. 
Blade and Bunny vs Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander
Aleister Black appears out of nowhere and takes out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with two Black Masses.

His name is apparently Malaki Black in AEW. 
Andrade tears at Sydal's arm with the belt. That was special from Andrade. 

Good debut. 
Andrade with the suplex and then drives the double knees to the corner. Andrade with the Hammer Lock applied. He connects with the El Idolo.

That's it.

Andrade defeats Matt Sydal
Andrade hits the Three Amigos on Matt Sydal. Amazing from him. 
Matt Sydal with a high kick and then knocks Sydal off the turnbuckles. 
Andrade elbows Matt Sydal off the top rope and goes there. He hits the Moonsault, but Sydal avoids, so Andrade hits the Standing Moonsault. Amazing from Andrade. 
Andrade vs Matt Sydal

