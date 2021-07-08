AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Live Results: Road Rager Updates & Highlights (7th July 2021)

Thumbtacks in the mouth and a #SUPERKICK helps the @youngbucks retain the #AEW World Tag Team Titles. pic.twitter.com/E3B0jbHbPy— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
What a classic! #RoadRager #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/SDhUF47rgT— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 8, 2021
If the Elite is around, you can count on The Elite Hunter to be lurking somewhere @FrankieKazarian #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/A4lPbmMdvr— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
.@PENTAELZEROM and @MadKing1981 had this one won, but where's the referee?! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZgeYZShVYu— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
Just Penta doing crazy Penta things🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mPJ6KKPip9— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
Just Penta doing crazy Penta things🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mPJ6KKPip9— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
IT'S CHAOS! @youngbucks and @PENTAELZEROM and @MadKing1981 are wasting no time and puling out all the stops in this #AEW Tag Team Championship Match!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEW #RoadRager LIVE! pic.twitter.com/vvkSbfu0X8
#AEW honors @boy_myth_legend #JungleBoy for being the FIRST to reach 50 wins in AEW!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEW #RoadRager LIVE! pic.twitter.com/ZIq0fChcpV
.@LanceHoyt has heard enough from @AmericanTopTeam's #DanLambert and hits him with the #BlackOut while @UFC's @GamebredFighter & @Amanda_Leoa look on!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
Tune into #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/l4bskH1Zab
Watching Dan Lambert take a Blackout from Lance Archer on AEW feels surreal. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/a2zlxFfTsl— 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) July 8, 2021
The crowd went crazy when @TommyEnd now known as Malakai Black made his surprise debut in #AEW attacking Cody Rhodes. #AEWDynamite #RoadRager https://t.co/yhWZYBLAV0 pic.twitter.com/7zpnwa4ERG— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 8, 2021
People of the Earth, can you hear @callmekrisstat? #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5y0jXDg9JC— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
I credit the high-gravity environment of the Andromeda galaxy with @callmekrisstat's tremendous power. 👽 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/AlVwW5IpD8— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
.@AllieWrestling has no time for this. NO TIME! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/r1QrfQrrGe— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
Never underestimate the power of the BOOP. @callmekrisstat @orangecassidy #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/QnFqIETZa6— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
Mixed tag action is up next: @orangecassidy and @callmekrisstat take on #HFO's #TheBlade and #TheBunny!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEW #RoadRager LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CN6ezTeDez
Welcome to @AEW Malachi Black 🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cL3yl6FHI8— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
Welcome to @AEW Malachi Black 🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cL3yl6FHI8— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
.@TommyEnd wipes out Cody! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HPh9UTIQRX— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
Aleister Black debuts and attacks veteran Arn Anderson on AEW Dynamite! TOMMY END!#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lT2KoyxxMX— 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) July 8, 2021
Emepezando fuerte 💪 Will @AndradeElIdolo win his @AEW debut? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LbgIoxnhnQ— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
.@AndradeElIdolo decks Sydal with a huge lariat! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/gnDQeLtgYP— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
TRANQUILOS!! @AndradeElIdolo makes his AEW in-ring debut on #AEWDynamite NOW 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Obt8EFvCOh— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
No escape from @AndradeElIdolo! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/oYVZU0n5Xd— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 8, 2021
. @AndradeElIdolo makes his way to the ring for his #AEW in Ring debut— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/DUCJSjyYrS