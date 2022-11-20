Create

AEW Full Gear Live Results (19th November, 2022): Major betrayal awaits Jon Moxley, controversial stars return, former WWE Superstar's faction to make an appearance?

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Full Gear 2022!

Match card:

Pre-show:
Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks - AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-Finals
Best Friends, Rocky Romero, Danhausen vs. The Factory
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Main show:
The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter - Interim AEW Women's World Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara - ROH World Championship Match
Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose - AEW TBS Championship Match
Britt Baker vs. Saraya
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin
Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite - AEW World Trios Championship Match
Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs - AEW TNT Championship Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF - AEW World Championship Match

