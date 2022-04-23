AEW Rampage Live Results (22nd April, 2022)

Allow Notifications
It’s Friday, you know what that means:#AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT on TNT!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 23, 2022
Unbeaten TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill (29-0) defends the title vs @MarinaShafir, Archer vs Serpentico, Garcia vs Kingston,
+ we’ll start HOT with
Ishii vs @AdamColePro
in an Owen Hart Cup Qualifier! pic.twitter.com/qspok8NEHG
Go to your
Browser"s Setting's page
Tap on
Site Settings/Site Permissions
Tap on
Notifications
Tap on
the Block list and find sportskeeda.com
Tap on
sportskeeda.com and tap on Allow
Allow Notifications
Notifications you have enabled
Teams
Series