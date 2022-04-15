AEW Rampage Live Results (April 15th, 2022): Texas Death Match

Allow Notifications
That. Was. VICIOUS. #Hangman @theadampage drives the spine of @adamcolepro right into the top of those chairs! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/v2XsBilvvX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
The bad blood between these two coming out with each shot! #Hangman @theadampage and @adamcolepro holding nothing back here on #AEWRampage! We are LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/0KK2JnJ98e— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage with a mid-match refreshment here in this Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QzuzGhyvqK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Wait, what did we just see here!? #AEWRampage is LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/fLeKKpXjZx— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
After 5 decades in the business, #TheNatural @dustinrhodes challenges The Best In The World @CMPunk this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QCwLHlm1fj
#TheButcher is here and ready for action LIVE on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/DfASmwvkdw— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Who doesn't love watching @jonmoxley beating the sh*t out of someone? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bCSq6OfMA3— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 15, 2022
Time for battle @WheelerYuta 😤 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/GlAbMc6rwh— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 15, 2022
