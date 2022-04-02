AEW Rampage Live Results (April 1st, 2022) : Young Bucks defeat Top Flight on Rampage

Allow Notifications
FUEGO, NO! @SNM_Buddy and @Brodyxking are overwhelming! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/XuOtt4iCwc— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
#DarkOrder’s @stu_dos taking flight and taking out #HouseOfBlack’s @SNM_Buddy. Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QzpzXqwLyV— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
It’s official! He’s the new @ringofhonor Pure Champion, and @WheelerYuta is ALL ELITE! #SupercardOfHonor @AEW pic.twitter.com/zKszLr1gzR— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 2, 2022
The #HouseOfBlack (@malakaiblxck/@BrodyxKing/@SNM_Buddy) have arrived. #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/oDdBCGL8Ao— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
Is the Cold-Hearted, Handsome Devil @730hook immune to the curses of the Very Nice Very Evil @DanhausenAD?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/U73L4XhqzF
.@sammyguevara & @TayConti_ leaving #DanLambert with a physical reminder of what happens when you cross them!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
You mad @scorpiosky/@OfficialEGO /#DanLambert/@paigevanzant? Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/852bIah2LM
You see what happens, Dan? YOU SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU FIND A STRANGER IN THE ALPS? #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/97dHD3ifyq— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
Dan. Settle. #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/hq9jcBbzXo— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
It’s #HouseOfBlack (@malakaiblxck/@BrodyxKing/@SNM_Buddy) vs. #DarkOrder’s @EvilUno/@stu_dos and @FuegoDelSol next on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CXgg803GTV— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
“Welcome to the other side of Kris Statlander.” @callmekrisstat displaying a very different demeanor since battling with @legitleyla - Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/aPBiOKOgJj— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
SEE YA! BTE Trigger from the @youngbucks! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/pnsYatysVK— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
The @youngbucks proving once again why they are masters of the game with a hard fought victory over @TopFlight612! How will they respond to #FTR’s challenge from this past Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite? Don’t miss a minute of the action here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WL5UTskayz— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
.@lucha_angel1 and @DariusMartin612 have really cranked up the pace! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/N24ItWkZ7u— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
.@TopFlight612 relentless on the attack! Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Gi0cz9vjmr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
.@lucha_angel1 can't stop, won't stop! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yVCrg70aux— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
The @youngbucks are just pouring it on! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/69QYZeYFLs— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL! @youngbucks #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ytNkI0XTMe— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
The @youngbucks and @TopFlight612 going at it in the opening match of this huge #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/4NT0PWpeaI— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
.@lucha_angel1 and @DariusMartin612 bringing the heat! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/vlkRe7CB2n— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
Bring it arooooooooound town! #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/4o3CsKMc9z— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 2, 2022
Associate stooge @BranCutler gets taken out by @lucha_angel1! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/UvwFYBxkMG— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
A rematch sixteen months in the making - it’s the @youngbucks vs. @TopFlight612 kicking off a huge night of #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/ecOaxwPaY8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
