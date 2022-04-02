×
AEW Rampage Live Results (April 1st, 2022) : Young Bucks defeat Top Flight on Rampage

What will happen on AEW Rampage?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 02 April 2022 07:58 IST - Published: April, 02 2022 07:19 AM IST
...
House of Black is in complete control of the match as we head to a commercial break.
...
Fuego makes a brief comeback by landing a few punches on Black but the latter regains control with a clothesline and puts Fuego in a side headlock.
...
...
...
...
All three members of House of Black pick one opponent each and lay waste to them.
...
Off the tag, Brody King comes in and throws Fuego on Uno and Stu on the outside.
...
Stu gains the upper hand and hits a suicide dive. Fuego tags himself in and goes for a tornado DDT on Mathews but the latter counters it into a Snake eyes.
...
Mathews kicks off the match with Stu Grayson.
...
...
House of Black vs Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Fuego Del Sol
...
...
In a backstage segment, Danhausen curses Hook once again but the latter remains unfazed and walks away nonchalantly.
...
...
...
...
Sammy and Tay are in the parking lot where they destroy Dan Lambert's car.
...
Lambert says they are not going to stoop to Sammy's level and says they won't grant Sammy the rematch. 
...
Page speculates that it could be Fuego Del Sol behind the camera, PVZ says it could be Orange Cassidy taking his nickname too seriously.
...
Lambert says Sammy and Tay disrespected the legacy of the TNT title with their "act."
...
Dan Lambert, Paige Van Zant, Ethan Page and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky are in the ring.
...
...
...
...
After a series of reversals, the Bucks hit the BTE trigger on Darius to pick up the win.

The Young Bucks defeat Top Flight via Pinfall
...
...
...
...
...
Dante and Darius showcase innovative offense but Matt returns to the fray and slows the pace down.
...
Darius gets involved and hits a Flatliner. Dante hits a standing moonsault and tags in Darius.
...
Matt rakes Dante's eyes and tags in Nick.
...
Dante hits a superkick on Nick and a shotgun dropkick on Matt from the top rope.
...
Darius manages to escape Matt and tags in Dante.
...
Nick smashes Darius head first into the mat and lands a knee strike to the back.
...
...
...
A brawl breaks out which ends with Young Bucks landing superkicks on Darius and Dante. Matt hits a buckle bomb on Darius followed by a cannon ball.
...
...
...
Dante gets involved as they take out both Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler.
...
Dante and Darius make frequent tags to keep Matt down but Nick makes a blind tag and lands a stiff right on Darius.
...
Top flight display great teamwork to gain the upper hand. 
...
...
We see an incredible opening to the match as all four men display their incredible agility which leads to a stalemate.
...
Young Bucks vs Top Flight
...
Welcome to the live coverage of AEW Rampage. Stay tuned as we'll bring you all the action and highlights right here.

