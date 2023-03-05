Create

AEW Revolution Live Results (March 5, 2023): MJF's title run to come to an end, former WWE star to turn heel, Christian Cage’s final match?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 05, 2023 22:20 IST

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Revolution.

topic-thumbnail

22:20 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:18 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:13 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:10 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:10 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:09 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:08 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:07 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:07 (IST)5 MAR 2023

22:06 (IST)5 MAR 2023

Match card: 

Dark Order vs. Blackpool Combat Club (P)
Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers vs. Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes (P)
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy - Final Burial Match
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks - Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside
The Elite (c) vs. House of Black - AEW World Trios Championship Match
Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho - AEW Women's World Championship Match
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page - Texas Death Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow - AEW TNT Championship Match
The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson - 60-minute Iron man Match for the AEW World Championship

More On
chat-icon Live Chat online