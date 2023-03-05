AEW Revolution Live Results (March 5, 2023): MJF's title run to come to an end, former WWE star to turn heel, Christian Cage’s final match?

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Revolution.
It’s official: the #AEW World Trios Champs #TheELITE (@kennyomegamanx & @youngbucks) vs. #HouseOfBlack (@malakaiblxck, @brodyxking, & @snm_buddy) at #AEWRevolution on Sunday, March 5th at 8pm ET LIVE on PPV from San Francisco, CA!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023
The #AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-way battle is officially set for THIS SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV at 8pm ET! Champs #TheGunns will defend against #TheAcclaimed, @thelethaljay+@realjeffjarrett, & @danhausenad+@orangecassidy!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2023
A trios match is set for the #AEWRevolution Zero Hour!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2023
The #VarsityAthletes @tonynese & @woodsisthegoods team up with @ariyadaivari to face the trio of @sussexcochicken & the #LuchaBrothers @pentaelzerom & @reyfenixmx TOMORROW at 7pm ET LIVE on https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9! pic.twitter.com/c9G8cGk03J
It will be The Final Burial when #JungleBoy Jack Perry @boy_myth_legend and @christian4peeps meet in battle at #AEWRevolution TOMORROW at 8pm ET, LIVE on PPV from San Francisco, CA!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2023
The castle crumbles and you’re left with just a name……. 😏 One more sleep 🐺 @AEW #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/fEHcPlly07— Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 4, 2023
#AEW World Champion @The_MJF defends the title against @bryandanielson, in a highly anticipated 60 Minute Iron Man Match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV from @ChaseCenter, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2023
.@JonMoxley & #HangmanAdamPage look to settle their differences once and for all TONIGHT at #AEWRevolution, where they will collide in a Texas Death Match LIVE on PPV from @ChaseCenter at 8pm ET/5pm PT— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2023
#AEW Women’s World Champ @jmehytr defends the title against @saraya & @realrubysoho in a 3-way match for the #AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV from the @ChaseCenter TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2023
