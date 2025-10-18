Create
  • Sports News
  • AEW
  • AEW WrestleDream 2025
  • AEW WrestleDream 2025 Live Results (October 18, 2025): Jon Moxley in serious danger, Multiple title matches, Former WWE star to turn heel?

AEW WrestleDream 2025 Live Results (October 18, 2025): Jon Moxley in serious danger, Multiple title matches, Former WWE star to turn heel?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 18, 2025 11:16 GMT

Check out AEW WrestleDream 2025 results right here.

topic-thumbnail

11:16 (GMT)18 OCT 2025

11:16 (GMT)18 OCT 2025

11:15 (GMT)18 OCT 2025

11:15 (GMT)18 OCT 2025

11:15 (GMT)18 OCT 2025

11:14 (GMT)18 OCT 2025

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is just around the corner, and it promises to be a great show. Tony Khan has a packed line-up for fans. Below are the advertised matches for the pay-per-view:

Pre-show:

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)
Eddie Kingston and HOOK vs. TBA
Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs. Divine Vanity (Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford)
Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, PAC)

Main show:

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" Match
Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - AEW World Championship Match
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship Match
Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) - Tag Team Match for $500,000
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - AEW TNT Championship Match
Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada) - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona)
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. TBA - AEW TBS Championship Match
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications