AEW WrestleDream 2025 Live Results (October 18, 2025): Jon Moxley in serious danger, Multiple title matches, Former WWE star to turn heel?

Pre-show:
FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)
Eddie Kingston and HOOK vs. TBA
Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs. Divine Vanity (Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford)
Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, PAC)
Main show:
Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" Match
Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - AEW World Championship Match
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship Match
Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) - Tag Team Match for $500,000
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - AEW TNT Championship Match
Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada) - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona)
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. TBA - AEW TBS Championship Match