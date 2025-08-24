AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Live Results: Hangman Page in trouble, former WWE stars in action, Jon Moxley to suffer a setback?

#ForbiddenDoor— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2025
AEW World Championship Hangman Page vs @The_MJF
MJF successfully goaded Hangman into giving a title shot at the O2 and now the title can change hands via DQ + Count Out!
Don't miss it LIVE on PPV, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/id2xSF5dLa
Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland + Christian Cage vs @TheKipSabian + Killswitch @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps team for the first time in years vs the returning Killswitch (replacing the injured @TheNickWayne) + Kip Sabian! pic.twitter.com/YcwL6eYD3A
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
Zack Sabre Jr vs Nigel McGuinness@McGuinnessNigel won the Technical Spectacle, now he faces @ZackSabreJr at the O2 in their home country of England with Daniel Garcia in his corner! pic.twitter.com/5Cyi6EokDK
TNT Title@kylefletcherpro vs Hiromu Takahashi
Don Callis asked NJPW for their best pound-for-pound wrestler! They’ve sent former IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion@TIMEBOMB1105
Fletcher vs Hiromu for the TNT Title, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/L9ewtuNzoH
TBS Championship 4-Way Match @MercedesVarnado vs @HailWindsor vs CMLL's Persephone vs Stardom's Bozilla!
It's an International TBS Title 4-Way match at Forbidden Door LIVE in London, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/iYk2crhcnP
AEW World Women's Championship
"Timeless" Toni Storm vs Athena
Timeless vs Forever!
ROH Women's World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG has been targeting "Timeless" Toni Storm for weeks + will execute her contract LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/XioNmFncod
AEW Unified Championship
Kazuchika Okada vs Swerve Strickland@RainmakerXOkada wants revenge on @SwerveConfident for costing @YoungBucks their EVP titles at All In, Swerve wants Okada's title!
Okada vs Swerve LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/pLAB98CoRB
AEW World Tag Team Title
Elimination Match
The Hurt Syndicate vs @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs @BandidoWrestler/@BrodyXKing
After the EPIC time limit draw on Dynamite, FTR AND Brodido challenge @FightBobby + @SheltyB803! pic.twitter.com/s9KDT1Wngb
LIVE on PPV, 1pm ET/10am PT Tomorrow, 8/24!
Lights Out Steel Cage @JonMoxley, @ClaudioCSRO, @GabeKidd0115 + @YoungBucks vs@DarbyAllin, @WillOspreay, @tanahashi1_100, @KennyOmegamanX + @Ibushi_Kota
ANYTHING GOES inside the Steel Cage!
Watch LIVE on PPV TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/CEKPWMETIm
AEW World Trios Titles
The Opps vs Bullet Club War Dogs@SamoaJoe, @TrueWillieHobbs + @K_Shibata2022 fought off @ClarkConnors, @Robbie_X_ + Drilla Moloney in Scotland, now the Titles are on the line TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/AclGCFB4w1
Michael Oku + JetSpeed vs Ricochet + GOA
After @TheOJMO teamed with @SpeedballBailey at @RevProUK, they'll add @Jet2Flyy to the mix to battle @KingRicochet, @TheKaun + @ToaLiona, TOMORROW MORNING! pic.twitter.com/TKXU7vmLMr
All Star 8-Woman Tag
Triangle of Madness + @MeganBayne
vs
Willow, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron + Queen Aminata
After a melee tonight on #AEWCollision, these 8 All-Stars will collide in a huge 8 Woman Tag, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/o8hjT23drQ
TOMORROW@TheDonCallis Family + CRU
vs
Paragon, @Im_YuyaUemura + @ElDesperado5
After Don Callis helped the @YoungBucks in the #AEWCollision main event, Roddy + Kyle join Yuya + Desperado vs Hechicero, Alexander + CRU
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/twDV0MNqRm