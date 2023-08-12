Create
  • Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Live Results (August 12, 2023)
Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Live Results (August 12, 2023)

Check out the live results from Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius right here

17:32 (GMT)12 AUG 2023

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius full fight card

Main event: Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, super flyweight
George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel, 6 rounds, middleweight
Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman, 6 rounds, featherweight
17:28 (GMT)12 AUG 2023

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight card is set to begin shortly. Stay tuned to this space for live results and play-by-play updates.
