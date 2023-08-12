Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Live Results (August 12, 2023)

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius full fight card Main event: Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington, 10 rounds, heavyweight Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean, 12 rounds, heavyweight Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong, 10 rounds, heavyweight Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell, 8 rounds, super lightweight Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, super flyweight George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel, 6 rounds, middleweight Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman, 6 rounds, featherweight Image courtesy @matchroomboxing on Instagram
