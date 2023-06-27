Create
Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 LIVE Updates, India vs South Korea: Live Commentary as India look to begin with a dominant win

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 27, 2023 11:32 IST

International kabaddi is back after a long hiatus and the Indian team will be in action at the Asian Kabaddi Championship hosted in Busan. To kick-off their campaign, they will be facing the South Korean side and will be eyeing a big win first up.

11:32 (IST)27 JUN 2023

FULL TIME! India 76-13 South Korea

A thumping win by India to begin their Asian Kabaddi Championship campaign. It was a game which was one-sided from the beginning and the Indians dominated throughout the contest, giving nothing away to the South Koreans. A few glimpses of brilliance from the Koreans and they will cherish those moments but apart from that, it was India all the way through. 

Naveen Kumar was rusty and Vishal Bharadwaj couldn't live upto the expectations. While Naveen was substituted out for Aslam Inamdar, who got points at will, Vishal couldn't replicate his PKL success and endured a dry run after being substituted in for the second half. Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin and Aslam did the bulk of the points scoring and will be the top scorers from the game, although each of them got to play just one half. Mohit Goyat was impressive as well in the limited raids that he got, and so was Arjun Deshwal. 

11:32 (IST)27 JUN 2023

40' The Indians are very hospitable as they stand back and allow the raider to take the bonus point. A back-kick on Aslam Inamdar fetches Korea another point. 

11:31 (IST)27 JUN 2023

40' The raider escapes from Vishal Bharadwaj's attempted ankle hold and he makes his way back to the mid-line.

South Korea 11-76 India

11:30 (IST)27 JUN 2023

40' Aslam Inamdar entices the right corner into going for an ankle hold. Writhes his foot free and escapes. 

11:30 (IST)27 JUN 2023

39' The Korean raider goes out of bounds and he has to make his way back. Stepped into the lobby and couldn't change directions. 

11:28 (IST)27 JUN 2023

38' ALL OUT! The raider is surrounded by the Indian defense and has no chance of escaping. He tried his best and in the end, Surjeet had to wrestle with him to pin him down.

South Korea 10-74 India

11:27 (IST)27 JUN 2023

37' A running hand touch from the raider on one of the Indian defenders keeps Korea alive and prevents the all out. However, in the next raid, the Indian raider gets a point and reduces Korea down to one man once again. 

11:27 (IST)27 JUN 2023

37' Inamdar writhes his foot free from the ankle hold and gets another point on the other defender as well, who had come around for the dash. 

11:27 (IST)27 JUN 2023

36' Korea get a point as the raider uses the lobby to good effect and evades Vishal Bharadwaj's attempted dash. 

11:26 (IST)27 JUN 2023

36' Do or die raid for India and Sachin gets a point as the right corner is a tad too jumpy and allows Sachin to get a point. 

11:26 (IST)27 JUN 2023

35' The Korean raider escapes from Vishal's ankle hold but he runs into the rest of the defenders, who had run around for the block. 

11:24 (IST)27 JUN 2023

34' As soon as the Korean raider attempts a bonus point, Mohit Goyat in the right-in puts in an ankle hold and that is enough to stop the raider.

South Korea 8-66 India

11:23 (IST)27 JUN 2023

33' Mohit Goyat runs around and his speed causes the right corner to step into the bounds. Another free point for India. 

11:23 (IST)27 JUN 2023

33' The raider ventures too deep in the right corner but the left side of the defense combines to run around and send him packing. 

11:22 (IST)27 JUN 2023

32' ALL OUT! There was no touch point there but the raider ended up going into the lobby to prove a point. Has to go back and Korea are all out once again! The captain argues and he is awarded the green card!

South Korea 8-63 India

11:21 (IST)27 JUN 2023

31' Aslam Inamdar gets a comfortable hand touch on the left corner defender and reduces Korea down to one man once again! 

11:21 (IST)27 JUN 2023

31' Surjeet wrestles with the Korean wrestler and puts in a solid block. 

11:20 (IST)27 JUN 2023

30' The Korean raider cannot control his pace and ends up stepping into the lobby. Self out!

South Korea 8-58 India

11:20 (IST)27 JUN 2023

30' Sachin gets a sliding toe-touch on the right corner and the assisting defender departs as well. 

11:20 (IST)27 JUN 2023

29' The raider has been given as out. Did he step out of bounds or did he break his cant? 

11:18 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Korea is making a substitution here. 

11:17 (IST)27 JUN 2023

28' ALL OUT! As Aslam goes in for the raid, the defender steps out of bounds himself and grants the points to the Indian side.

South Korea 8-54 India

11:17 (IST)27 JUN 2023

27' The raider is tackled as Vishal gets in a powerful ankle hold. This is followed by another raid point for India, reducing Korea to one man. 

11:16 (IST)27 JUN 2023

26' Mohit Goyat gets in on the action as well. The left corner ran around for the dash but Mohit ran in the opposite directions and rushed to the mid-line. 

11:16 (IST)27 JUN 2023

26' Surjeet runs around and puts in a powerful block to stop the raider in his tracks!

South Korea 8-48 India

11:15 (IST)27 JUN 2023

25' Sachin goes in deep and gets in a bonus point in front of the left corner. Gets a toe-touch on the defender as well and it will be two points to him! 

11:15 (IST)27 JUN 2023

25' Parvesh is in the left corner and he's a little tentative, allowing the Korean raider to pick up a bonus point. 

11:14 (IST)27 JUN 2023

25' Aslam Inamdar is granted another bonus point as the right corner defender stands back. 

11:14 (IST)27 JUN 2023

24' The Korean raider picks up pace but cannot stay in bounds as he ends up going into the lobby by himself. Self out! 

11:14 (IST)27 JUN 2023

23' Is that a super raid? Two points certainly! The Korean raider puts in a dubki through the right corner chain and gets through to the mid-line. A splendid play from South Korea and the raider is jubilant!

South Korea 7-43 India

11:12 (IST)27 JUN 2023

23' A backward sliding toe-touch from Sachin and the left corner has to make his way back once again. 

11:12 (IST)27 JUN 2023

22' The defenders stand back and allow Aslam Inamdar to take a comfortable bonus point in front of the right corner. 

11:11 (IST)27 JUN 2023

22' A swift toe-touch on Surjeet from the Korean raider sends him back.

South Korea 5-41 India

11:10 (IST)27 JUN 2023

21' A sliding toe-touch from Sachin on the left corner sends back him. 

11:10 (IST)27 JUN 2023

A few substitutions have been made by India here. Sachin and Mohit Goyat among those substituted in. Vishal Bharadwaj is on the left corner now. Wholesale changes and India are giving their bench a go. 

11:04 (IST)27 JUN 2023

HALF TIME! 

India 40-4 South Korea

This is turning out to be quite a one-sided contest, much like what was expected ahead of this contest. India are in cruise control mode and they are eyeing a massive win here. They have already inflicted the all out four times and they will be looking to get a big win here with a huge points difference. 

The raiders have been splendid so far. Naveen Kumar was rusty and couldn't get going but Aslam Inamdar has been substituted in and he's been doing wonders. India might try their bench here and give their other players a chance. 

11:03 (IST)27 JUN 2023

20' The right cover runs around for a dash but Arjun Deshwal twists, turns and goes past the mid-line using the lobby. 

11:02 (IST)27 JUN 2023

TIMEOUT! The South Korean coach calls it this time. 

11:02 (IST)27 JUN 2023

19' ALL OUT! Another surrender raid as the defender pushes Aslam Inamdar back over the mid-line.

India 39-4 South Korea

11:01 (IST)27 JUN 2023

19' Indian defenders stand back and allow the Korean raider to take the bonus point. 

11:01 (IST)27 JUN 2023

19' A running hand touch from Pawan on the right corner defender reduces Korea down to one man. 

11:01 (IST)27 JUN 2023

18' As soon as the raider tries the bonus point, Nitin Rawal puts in a powerful ankle hold and brings him down with ease. Korea down to two men again! 

11:00 (IST)27 JUN 2023

18' DO OR DIE! Aslam Inamdar goes in for a do-or-die raid and he gets a running hand touch on the left corner defender.

India 34-3 South Korea

10:59 (IST)27 JUN 2023

17' As soon as the Korean raider attempts the bonus, the left-in defender puts in an ankle hold. The raider escapes but the other defenders are there in a flash to trap him. 

10:57 (IST)27 JUN 2023

TIMEOUT called by India. Ashan Kumar has a few words of advice for his team. He is asking them to slow the game down by the looks of it. 

10:57 (IST)27 JUN 2023

15' A bonus and a touch to Aslam! As soon as he attempted the bonus, the left cover ran around for the tackle but Aslam used the lobby expertly to escape.

India 32-3 South Korea

10:57 (IST)27 JUN 2023

15' A good attempt by the Korean raider to escape but the Indians run around, surround him and trap him. Was perhaps Nitin who initiated the tackle. 

10:56 (IST)27 JUN 2023

14' A surrender raid as Aslam Inamdar gets a hand touch and India inflict another ALL OUT!

India 29-3 South Korea

10:55 (IST)27 JUN 2023

14' The left corner attempts an ankle hold but Pawan escapes and rescues Korea down to one man again! 

10:55 (IST)27 JUN 2023

13' Nitish Kumar and Aslam Inamdar combine in a chain to trap the raider and pin him down. 
