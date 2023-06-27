Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 LIVE Updates, India vs South Korea: Live Commentary as India look to begin with a dominant win

FULL TIME! India 76-13 South Korea A thumping win by India to begin their Asian Kabaddi Championship campaign. It was a game which was one-sided from the beginning and the Indians dominated throughout the contest, giving nothing away to the South Koreans. A few glimpses of brilliance from the Koreans and they will cherish those moments but apart from that, it was India all the way through. Naveen Kumar was rusty and Vishal Bharadwaj couldn't live upto the expectations. While Naveen was substituted out for Aslam Inamdar, who got points at will, Vishal couldn't replicate his PKL success and endured a dry run after being substituted in for the second half. Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin and Aslam did the bulk of the points scoring and will be the top scorers from the game, although each of them got to play just one half. Mohit Goyat was impressive as well in the limited raids that he got, and so was Arjun Deshwal.
A thumping win by India to begin their Asian Kabaddi Championship campaign. It was a game which was one-sided from the beginning and the Indians dominated throughout the contest, giving nothing away to the South Koreans. A few glimpses of brilliance from the Koreans and they will cherish those moments but apart from that, it was India all the way through.
Naveen Kumar was rusty and Vishal Bharadwaj couldn't live upto the expectations. While Naveen was substituted out for Aslam Inamdar, who got points at will, Vishal couldn't replicate his PKL success and endured a dry run after being substituted in for the second half. Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin and Aslam did the bulk of the points scoring and will be the top scorers from the game, although each of them got to play just one half. Mohit Goyat was impressive as well in the limited raids that he got, and so was Arjun Deshwal.