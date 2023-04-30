Badminton Asia Championships 2023 Final LIVE Updates: S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eye Gold finish

The duo of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have had an exceptional run in the tournament thus far, obliterating any opposition that has stood in its way. They will look to continue the dream run that they have had this season and get a Gold medal under their belt. Can the Indians take home the highest laurels? Stick around to find out!
We are around an hour away from the Badminton Asia Championships - Men's Doubles Final! 🇮🇳💪— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) April 30, 2023
Head to Head: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are tied 3-3 against their Malaysian opponents Ong Yew Sin and Teo Yi Ee. ⚔️#BAC2023 #SKIndianSports pic.twitter.com/4khaXUqs6v
Here's how Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty performed en route the final:
Round of 32: Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2
Scores: 14-21, 17-21
Round of 16: Jin Yong & Na Sung Seung lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2
Scores: 13-21, 11-21
Quarter Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan 2-0
Scores: 21-11. 21-12
Semi Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin [RETIRED]
Scores: 21-18, 13-14*