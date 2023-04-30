Create
Badminton Asia Championships 2023 Final LIVE Updates: S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eye Gold finish

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 30, 2023 17:49 IST

The duo of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have had an exceptional run in the tournament thus far, obliterating any opposition that has stood in its way. They will look to continue the dream run that they have had this season and get a Gold medal under their belt. Can the Indians take home the highest laurels? Stick around to find out!

17:49 (IST)30 APR 2023

Road to Final:

Here's how Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty performed en route the final:

Round of 32: Tan Kian Meng & Tan Wee Kiong lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2
Scores: 14-21, 17-21

Round of 16: Jin Yong & Na Sung Seung lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 0-2
Scores: 13-21, 11-21

Quarter Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan 2-0
Scores: 21-11. 21-12

Semi Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty beat Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin [RETIRED]
Scores: 21-18, 13-14*

17:44 (IST)30 APR 2023

He said it before and they delivered too! They certainly have handled the expectations exceptionally! Read all about what S Rankireddy had to say in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda below 👇

17:41 (IST)30 APR 2023

The excitement for the Final is palpable and we are not too far away from it! 

17:39 (IST)30 APR 2023

17:29 (IST)30 APR 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the Men's Doubles Final of the Badminton Asia Championships! It will be the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who will be eyeing the Gold medal as they lock horns with the Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia! It has been quite a dream run for Rankireddy and Shetty and they find themselves assured of a silver medal. But with the way they have been going in the tournament, they certainly wouldn't want to settle for anything lesser than the top honours. 
It promises to be nothing short of an edge-of-the-seat thriller! Which side will emerge on top? Stick around to find out! Taking you through all that unfolds over this contest will be me, Maanas Upadhyay! Hang tight for we are in for an absolute treat! 
