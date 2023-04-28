Create
Badminton Asia Championships Quarter Finals LIVE Updates: Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy lose QF game, spotlight on PV Sindhu now

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 28, 2023 16:56 IST

Quarter Finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will have some of India's biggest shuttlers taking the centerstage. As they aim to make it through to the Semi-Finals, we are in for some enthralling contests!

16:56 (IST)28 APR 2023

Heartbreak! 💔

Dejan Ferdinansyah & Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja beat Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy 21-18, 19-21, 21-15

Despite putting up quite a good fight, it is the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy's who's semi-final hopes are squashed. Nonetheless, there will be plenty of learnings for the duo, who punched above their weight in this tournament. As they bow out of the league, it is the Indonesian pair who advance to the semi-finals of the tournament! 

16:54 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 21-15 Rohan & Sikki
The Indians fail to get over the line and it is the Indonesian pair who advances to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles. However, one must laud the fight that the pair put up. However, the Indonesians were just better on the day and advance to the semi-finals. 

16:53 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 19-15 Rohan & Sikki
After being tied at 15 apiece, the Indonesians have gotten four points on the trot to take a commanding lead. The Rohan and Sikki need a massive turnaround from here and will need some exceptional and magical play to win this one. 

16:44 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 11-11 Rohan & Sikki
The game continues to hang in balance now as both sides are absolutely relentless in their approach. It is left to be seen which pair can hold their nerve better and get over the line! 

16:38 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 5-5 Rohan & Sikki
It's five apiece in the final game as both pairs look to seal a berth in the semi-finals. Blows are being traded by both the pairs and it promises to go right down the wire! 

16:34 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 19-21 Rohan & Sikki
Oh that's a terrific display from the Indians! They were trailing but they have made a good comeback to emerge on top. This time around, it is the Indonesians who fail to hold onto the lead. The games are set at 1-1 and we are in for a thrilling final game! 

16:26 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 17-17 Rohan & Sikki
After matters seemed to be getting hand by trailing 10-12, the Indians have pulled back matters to tie at a score again. It was from this moment or so in the previous game too where the Indian pair had lost the plot. Can they go the distance in this game? 

16:19 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 10-10 Rohan & Sikki
Pretty even-stevens at the moment, with both sides not willing to back down. The Indians have to win this game to stay alive in this contest. They are just about managing to keep the Indonesians at bay here, who seem to be the better outfit on display today. 

16:15 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 5-6 Rohan & Sikki
The Indians have made a good start once again and just have their noses ahead in this contest. However, they threw away a good start in the previous game and it will be interesting to see whether they can hold their nerve this time around!

16:11 (IST)28 APR 2023

The second game is underway! Can the pair of Rohan and Sikki beat the odds to make a comeback?

16:08 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 21-18 Rohan & Sikki
A massive turnaround from the Indonesian pair and Rohan and Sikki will certainly feel very disappointed to have squandered a 17-15 lead to lose the first game. However, they will have their eyes set on winning the next two. How will the further games progress? Stick around to find out! 

16:03 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 15-15 Rohan & Sikki 
It's neck and neck at the moment as both pairs continue to go full throttle. Winning the first game will certainly give the side a massive confidence boost! 

15:58 (IST)28 APR 2023

Dejan & Gloria 10-10 Rohan and Sikki
Plenty of ebbs and flows in Game 1 itself, with both pairs going all-out for the first game. No pair wants to give anything away and the lead is constantly changing hands!

15:56 (IST)28 APR 2023

First up, we have the Quarter-Finals of the Mixed Doubles Category, with Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy locking horns with Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia!

15:50 (IST)28 APR 2023

The Badminton Asia Championships saw some twists and turns on Day 3, as the Round of 16 matches were played on April 27. Here's all the results from the day (matches which had Indians playing). Read all about it below 👇

15:46 (IST)28 APR 2023

15:45 (IST)28 APR 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023! The games are coming thick and fast as the Quarter-Finals are upon us! There is a lot to look forward to over the course of the day as some of India's biggest names take the court. With the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and the duo of Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vying for a spot in the semi-finals, we are in for some absolutely thrilling contests!
Sit back, relax and enjoy our live updates as I, Maanas Upadhyay, take you through all the live action that unfolds over the course of the day! 
