Badminton Asia Championships Quarter Finals LIVE Updates: Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy lose QF game, spotlight on PV Sindhu now

Quarter Finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will have some of India's biggest shuttlers taking the centerstage. As they aim to make it through to the Semi-Finals, we are in for some enthralling contests!
Badminton Asia Championships quarter-finals line-up!— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) April 28, 2023
🇮🇳 Kapoor/Reddy vs Dejan/Wildaja 🇮🇩
🇮🇳 PV Sindhu vs An Se Young 🇰🇷
🇮🇳 HS Prannoy vs Tsuneyama 🇯🇵
🇮🇳 Rankireddy/Shetty vs Ahsan/Setiawan 🇮🇩
Action from 4 PM IST onwards. #Badminton #BAC2023 #SKIndianSports pic.twitter.com/5A70vRxbAU
Dejan Ferdinansyah & Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja beat Rohan Kapoor & Sikki Reddy 21-18, 19-21, 21-15
Despite putting up quite a good fight, it is the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy's who's semi-final hopes are squashed. Nonetheless, there will be plenty of learnings for the duo, who punched above their weight in this tournament. As they bow out of the league, it is the Indonesian pair who advance to the semi-finals of the tournament!