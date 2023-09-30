Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Live Results: Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz underway (September 30, 2023)

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz: Round 3 underway A solid 1-2 lands slits open the Mexican's guard. Garica has landed 43% of his strikes so far. The left hand is money for Garica, which he almost unloads at will on his opponent. Both fighters trade shots at the center of the ring. Garcia finds success on the inside with short hooks and uppercuts. The American is clearly getting the better off close-range exchanges. A high activity round for both men. Hard to separate between the two, although one might give a slight edge to Elijah Garcia.
