  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Live Results: Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz underway (September 30, 2023)
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 01, 2023 00:33 GMT

Check out the live results for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz kicks off the main card

00:33 (GMT)1 OCT 2023

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz: Round 3 underway
A solid 1-2 lands slits open the Mexican's guard. Garica has landed 43% of his strikes so far. The left hand is money for Garica, which he almost unloads at will on his opponent. Both fighters trade shots at the center of the ring. Garcia finds success on the inside with short hooks and uppercuts. The American is clearly getting the better off close-range exchanges. A high activity round for both men. Hard to separate between the two, although one might give a slight edge to Elijah Garcia.

00:29 (GMT)1 OCT 2023

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz: Round 2 underway
A body shot lands for Resendiz. The Mexican seems to have recovered from Garcia's left hand from round 1. Garica peppers up the Mexian on the inside. Triple lead right hook lands for Resendiz. The Mexican seems to have hurt Garcia. This is a back-and-forth affair, folks. We have a fight. 

00:25 (GMT)1 OCT 2023

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz: Round 1 underway
Both fighters are testing the waters with quick jabs. Garcia connects with a left hand that pops Resendiz's head back. Another left-hand pushes back the Mexican. A counter left-hand lands for Resendiz. A straight left hand from Garcia wobbles Resindiz's. A dazed Mexican is saved by the bell.

00:19 (GMT)1 OCT 2023

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz
The undefeated Elijah Garcia (15-0) takes on Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1). Garica holds a 2' inch height and a 5' inch reach advantage over his opponent.

23:15 (GMT)30 SEP 2023

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: an Undisputed vs. Undisputed clash
What makes this match-up special is that this is the first time two undisputed champions are facing off in boxing's four-belt era. Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed king of super-middleweights, while Jermell Charlo holds all four belts at superwelterweight.

23:11 (GMT)30 SEP 2023

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Full fight card

Main event:
Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super middleweight titles

Under cards:
Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin: super-welterweights
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios: for the interim WBC welterweight title
Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz: middleweight bout

23:04 (GMT)30 SEP 2023

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card is set to begin shortly. Stay tuned to this space for live results and play-by-play updates
