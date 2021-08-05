Create
Notifications
×

Deepak Punia vs Myles Amine bronze medal match wrestling Olympics LIVE: Scores, updates & commentary

Catch all LIVE updates from Deepak Punia vs Myles Amine bronze medal men's 86kg wrestling match
Updated: 05 August 2021 17:15 IST - Published: August, 05 2021 04:02 PM IST
...
Deepak Punia put in his best efforts but couldn't clinch a medal for his country. The first period of the match ended with both players scoring 0 points each. Deepak Punia started Period 2 on a positive note as he bagged a couple of points and then started to completely defend himself rather than attacking. He could have played a different move to add more points to his tally. However, the Indian grappler was drained out and made a mistake towards the end of the match and ended up giving away two points to San Mario's Myles Amine. 

Deepak Punia succumbed to a defeat during the last few seconds of the match and thus ended up on the losing side. Myles Amine will return home with a bronze, while Deepak ends his Tokyo 2020 journey with a loss. 
...
...
...
FINAL SCORE
...
India had an opportunity to win a third medal today, but with Deepak Punia's loss, they had to settle with only two medals on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics. 
...
Deepak Punia's last-minute mistakes and tiredness makes things worse for him as the 22-year-old crashes out of the event. The Indian grappler fails to win the bronze medal and will have to return home without any medal. 
...
The Indian coach has challenged the referee's decision on those two points but has lost the challenge. With that, San Mario get another point to their tally.

Myles Amine 4 - Deepak Punia 2
...
Deepak Punia was tired and was drained. Myles Amine took the advantage of the same and took the player took to score a couple of points.

Myles Amine 3 - Deepak Punia 2
...
Deepak Punia saves himself once again from San Mario's Myles Amine attack. 
...
One last-minute to go!
...
Amine leaps ahead to get hold of Punia's legs but the Indian grappler jumps backwards to save himself from being taken down. 

Myles Amine 1 - Deepak Punia 2
...
One minute up in the second period, two more minutes to go. The scores remain the same.

Myles Amine 1 - Deepak Punia 2
...
We're underway once again!
...
BREAK-TIME!

The two players will take some time to rest and will get back to the ring in 30 seconds. 

Myles Amine 1 - Deepak Punia 2
...
San Mario's Myles Amine scores his first point! He makes his way back into the game and will look to level scores. 

Myles Amine 1 - Deepak Punia 2
...
The Indian grappler is off to a good start! He will not want to continue his fine run in the match.
...
Deepak Punia get the points! He takes his opponent down and earns a couple of points.

Myles Amine 0 - Deepak Punia 2
...
The referee blows the whistle and has a chat with both players.

Myles Amine 0 - Deepak Punia 0
...
They are pushing each other hard to get their first points. 
...
Myles Amine strikes to get hold of Deepak Punia's legs but the Indian escapes as usual.

Myles Amine 0 - Deepak Punia 0
...
World 2 vs World 3! Here we go!
...
The two players shake hands, and we're underway! 
...
Well, the long wait comes to an end! Both players enter the arena and make their way to the ring along with their coaches. 
...
We're just 5 minutes away from the commencement of the match!
...
Deepak Punia's ranks in the last few competitions (2/2)
...
Deepak Punia's ranks in the last few competitions (1/2)
...
One last match to go, and then we'll witness our very own Deepak Punia in action. 
...
Myles Amine's ranks in the last few competitions
...
...
Speaking of the players' rankings, Punia is ranked second, while Amine is third. 
...
San Mario's Myles Amine is making his Olympics debut this season and has come a long way in the competion. He would want to return home without a medal. 
...
The bronze medal match between Deepak Punia and Myles Amine will take place on Mat B.
...
Both players have never faced each other in the past, and will play a match for the first time. 
...
As we wait for Deepak Punia's bout to begin, let's run you through a few details about his opponent.

Myles Nazem Amine won his first bout 12-2 against Colombian wrestler Carlos Arturo Izquierdo Mendez. He won the match by technical superiority. Amine lost his second match against USA's David Taylor by technical superiority. He managed to get only two points, while the American grappler scored 12 points.

MN Amine defeated Belarus' Ali Shabanau 2-0 in the repechage round and got back into the tournament. With that win, he booked a berth for himself in the bronze medal match. 
...
Deepak Punia will be in action around 4:40 PM IST!
...
Players in other categories ahve started competitions. India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya is about to start his match and will be looking to clinch gold for his country.
...
...
Hello & Welcome to Sportskeeda's live blog for today's bronze medal match between Deepak Punia and San Mario's Myles Amine.

Both players will compete in the wrestling men's 86kg category and will have their eyes on the bronze. Deepak Punia is a stronger player and is expected to come out on top. However, Amine has the capability to upset his opponent and take home the bronze medal. With a bronze at stake, fans can expect a tough competition between the two grapplers. It'll be interesting to see which player plays clever moves today.

On that note, stick with us for the next hour as we have a lot of information coming your way.

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी