Fouaad Mirza Equestrian Olympics 2021 Individual Eventing LIVE scores, updates & commentary

Amazing Mirza! 🇮🇳— The FEI (@FEI_Global) July 30, 2021
Fouaad Mirza, India’s FIRST Olympic equestrian since 2000, is dazzling the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics Equestrian Eventing stage, Day 1. 🙌
Here’s more on the extraordinary eventer 👉https://t.co/m6dnf7kSGp
📸©FEI/ @Ctanierephotos pic.twitter.com/WoMOxxmFMw
Super show by Fouaad Mirza & “Seigneur Medicott” India’s only #Equestrian at #Olympics in 20 years, a clear round in Cross Country but time penalties of 11.20, total penalties 39.20 currently at 18th place..India’s best performance ever 👏🏽👏🏽Show Jumping next #EquestrianEventing https://t.co/jLPqPHSQsi pic.twitter.com/YfN8ibV07y— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 1, 2021
#Equestrian Individual Jumping Qualifiers start soon. @FouaadMirza and #SeigneurMedicott are 10th in the starting order— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2021
They have to jump across 12 obstacles over a time limit of 158 seconds. The total length of the course is 490 metres.
Let's support them with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/QqQh9NyZZh