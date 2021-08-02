Create
Fouaad Mirza Equestrian Olympics 2021 Individual Eventing LIVE scores, updates & commentary

Updated: 02 August 2021 13:09 IST - Published: August, 02 2021 12:30 PM IST
Standing and scoresheet after Dressage and Cross Country:
fff.PNG 25.94 KB
Mirza and Seigneur are positioned 10th in the Individual Eventing Qualifiers at the moment, after good showings in of the two of the three disciplines - that Dressage and Cross Country - that make up the event.
Today, the duo will be up in the final discipline of the qualification rounds - Jumping. They need to finish in the top 25 to qualify for the final, also scheduled for 5 pm IST.
Mirza has chosen to compete with Seigneur Medicott, a dark bay nicknamed Micky, for the Olympics. 
He spoke of his long-term partnership with Micky in a recent interview, saying, "Seigneur Medicott is a fighter, we managed to get him back and in good form after the injury despite the vets and experts being doubtful."
Mirza is the third Indian to have qualified for any of the Equestrian events at the Olympic Games. The 29 year old took up horse-riding at a young age and has a couple of Asian Games silver medals to his name. 
Read our full profile on Mirza from the link above!
Hello everyone and welcome back to Sportskeeda's continued coverage of the 2021 Olympics. We have had a blistering start to the day, with the Indian women's hockey team delivering a historic win over Australia to recah the semifinals for the first time. 

But now it's time to shift focus to some Equestrian action as India's Fouaad Mirza will be competing in the Individual Eventing Qualifiers in just under an hour's time.

The event is scheduled to start at 1.30 IST and we'll take you through the proceedings. Stay tuned for Live Updates!

