India vs China Asian Games 2023 Live scores and updates

45+2' GOOOOOAAAALLLL! Maicon would be proud! Super proud. Rahul KP races down the right flank and for a moment it seems like he might have squandered the shooting angle. But for an improbable angle, the Kerala Blasters winger whipped a low effort that bamboozled the Chinese custodian and crept into the net after kissing the second post. The parity has been restored and completely against the run of play. Without even a minute of per-match training and plenty of uncertainty, no one would've hoped for a similar scoreline at half-time. But it is happening.
