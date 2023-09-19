Create

India vs China Asian Games 2023 Live scores and updates

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 19, 2023 17:50 IST

The Indian national team will face China in their group-stage opener of the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday, September 19.

17:50 (IST)19 SEP 2023

45+2' GOOOOOAAAALLLL!

Maicon would be proud! Super proud. Rahul KP races down the right flank and for a moment it seems like he might have squandered the shooting angle. But for an improbable angle, the Kerala Blasters winger whipped a low effort that bamboozled the Chinese custodian and crept into the net after kissing the second post. 

The parity has been restored and completely against the run of play. Without even a minute of per-match training and plenty of uncertainty, no one would've hoped for a similar scoreline at half-time. But it is happening.

17:46 (IST)19 SEP 2023

45' Three minutes of injury time added on!

17:41 (IST)19 SEP 2023

39' A neat delivery from the corner and Gurmeet Singh spills a regulation catch. However, there were no opposition attackers to pounce on the loose ball and the Indian shot-stopper managed to latch on to it on the second try. 

17:38 (IST)19 SEP 2023

35' India have shown some intent, pressing high up the pitch but China have been able to comfortably play out from the back. 

17:30 (IST)19 SEP 2023

28' India have looked a lot more proactive since the penalty save from Gurmeet. A few half-chances have gone their way so far but Stimac's men will need to be far more cohesive in the middle of the park. A wild effort from Rahim Ali is the best the visitors have to show for all their initiative so far. 

17:27 (IST)19 SEP 2023

24' PENALTY SAVED!

Gurmeet Singh salvages himself as he denies Chinese skipper Zhu Chenjie from the spot. This might be the moment of inspiration the Blue Tigers needed.

17:26 (IST)19 SEP 2023

23' PENALTY FOR CHINA!

Ayush Dev Chhetri plays a loose back pass and Gurmeet Singh is forced to rush out of the box, bringing down Tan Long while doing so. The referee points to the spot immediately. 

17:23 (IST)19 SEP 2023

17' GOOOAALLL!

After complete domination by the Red Dragons, India's resilient defense is finally breached as Gao Tianyi breaks the deadlock. From a corner situation, Gao pumps home the first goal of the night from inside the six-yard box. 

17:20 (IST)19 SEP 2023

1' KICK-OFF!

China to get us underway in this Group A encounter.

17:19 (IST)19 SEP 2023

China XI: Han Jiaqi (GK), Liu Yang, Jiang Shenlong, Zhu Chenjie (C), Wang Zhenao, Xu Haoyang, Wang Haijian, Gao Tianyi, Tao Qianglong, Dai Weijun, Tan Long

17:19 (IST)19 SEP 2023

India XI: Gurmeet (GK), Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sumit Rathi, Amarjit Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri (C), Bryce Miranda, Abdul Anjukandan

17:18 (IST)19 SEP 2023

LINEUPS ARE OUT

17:17 (IST)19 SEP 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the Indian men's football team's opening clash in the Asian Games 2023 against heavyweights China. This is Sayantan and I'll be taking you through the encounter that will unravel at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China.
