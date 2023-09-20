India vs Korea Live Score for Volleyball, Asian Games 2023: Korea wins first set with barest margins; India eye comeback

IND vs KOR Live Score Updates Volleyball, Asian Games 2023: India has bounced back in the first game after mostly trailing in the game with a three-point deficit. Shameemudheen was the man in the center to stage the comeback. India plays their final game against Korea in the preliminary stage and a win will secure their berth in the quarterfinal. The Pool C includes India, South Korea, and Cambodia. India has already defeated Cambodia 3-0 in the first match. Follow Sportskeeda for live updates on India vs Korea Volleyball Asian Games 2023 match.

