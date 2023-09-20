Create
  • India vs Korea Live Score for Volleyball, Asian Games 2023: Korea wins first set with barest margins; India eye comeback
India vs Korea Live Score for Volleyball, Asian Games 2023: Korea wins first set with barest margins; India eye comeback

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 20, 2023 17:04 IST

IND vs KOR Live Score Updates Volleyball, Asian Games 2023: India has bounced back in the first game after mostly trailing in the game with a three-point deficit. Shameemudheen was the man in the center to stage the comeback. India plays their final game against Korea in the preliminary stage and a win will secure their berth in the quarterfinal. The Pool C includes India, South Korea, and Cambodia. India has already defeated Cambodia 3-0 in the first match. Follow Sportskeeda for live updates on India vs Korea Volleyball Asian Games 2023 match.

17:04 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 25-27 KOR
The winner of the game had to pick two straight points after both teams were locked at 24-24. Korea was the team to take the first set home after Ashwal Rai couldn't connect the ball well and misjudged it. 

17:01 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 23-23 KOR
A service error from Korea, there fourth in this game, canceled their one-point lead in the final moment of the game. 

17:00 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 22-22 KOR
Koreans have pocketed two points in a row to level the scores. Both teams have shown great blocks but Korea have been more patient in terms of handling the pressure. 

16:57 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 22-20 KOR
Ashwal Rai loves agility but the Koreans might be annoyed with that. Rai continuously smashes through the Korean court only to make them disgruntled. India maintains the two-point lead and inches closer to the win. 

16:54 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 20-18 KOR
Muthusamy and Ashwal have forged a great partnership here to give the Koreans some difficult moments. Three points in a row and India are now ahead in the second time out. 

16:51 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 17-16 KOR
India are going neck and neck with Koreans, the better-looking side in this game so far. Muthusamy dropped one far from the Korean players' eyes before Ashwal Rai smacked one in the opposite den. India takes a slender lead to move closer to a win.

16:45 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 13-13 KOR
India were awarded one point after the Korean net man cleared the shot around the net, which is an illegal clearance. The Indian net men were spot-on with their top-notch block to break the three-point deficit and soon leveled the points for the first time in this game before the umpire called it Time Out

16:42 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 9-12 KOR
A great rally had to be broken by Amit Gulia's thunderous smack. The Koreans relied on three-man coordination for a long time but Gulia gave them no room to respond to his tricky shot. India cut short the gap to a three-point deficit. 

16:40 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 7-11 KOR
Hariprasad, the net men, smashed a blazing shot and the Koreans had no response to it. HEO displayed a similar shot as Korea picked two points in a row. 

16:37 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 5-7 KOR
Erin pulled one point for India with a terrific take but Korea didn't bother that as they dropped one in the Indian court. Shameemudheen managed to bridge the gap to a two-point deficit. 

16:35 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 2-5 KOR
Erin made the first service error on the day and Korea saw a brilliant block to pick two points before they made a service error themselves. 

16:34 (IST)20 SEP 2023

IND 0-3 KOR
Korea gets the first points on the board after Ashwal Rai netted in before Erin made a poor first touch to gift Korea three points in a row.

16:32 (IST)20 SEP 2023

India playing team
Amit, Erin Varghese, Muthusamy Appavu, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Vinit Kumar (c), Ashwal Rai, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha

16:30 (IST)20 SEP 2023

South Korea Volleyball team list
HWANG T (C), PARK K, HEO S, JUNG J, NA G, KIM M, JEON K, KIM J, JEONG H, IM D, KIM K

16:28 (IST)20 SEP 2023

India Volleyball team list
Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasuburaman , Amit, Erin Varghese, Muthusamy Appavu, Shameemudheen Ammarmbath, Vinit Kumar (c), Santosh Sahaya Anthon Raj, Rohit Kumar, Ashwal Rai, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha

16:15 (IST)20 SEP 2023

The Men's Preliminary Round of the Volleyball event at the Asian Games 2023 between India and Korea will start at 4:30 PM. 

16:14 (IST)20 SEP 2023

India have finished on the podium three times - runners-up in 1962 and clinched bronze medals in 1958 and 1986. This will be the team’s best chance given the talent they have nurtured from grassroots levels and tournaments like the Pro Volleyball League.

16:14 (IST)20 SEP 2023

Volleyball was first played at the Asian Games in 1958 and Japan has been the most successful side in the continental showpiece, having won the gold medal eight times. South Korea has won the gold on three instances - 1978, 2002, & 2006.

16:14 (IST)20 SEP 2023

Korea is ranked 27th in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Ranking, while Team India are well behind them, ranked 73rd in the world rankings. Thus, the Korean side are clear favorite heading into this fixture.

16:13 (IST)20 SEP 2023

A win against Korea will secure India’s berth in the quarter-finals of the event. However, a loss against Korea would mean that the India will have to depend on the result of the Cambodia vs Korea match in order to fancy their chances.

16:13 (IST)20 SEP 2023

India defeated Cambodia in their opening encounter of the Men's Volleyball Preliminary Round at the Asian Games 2023. They won the game 3-0, with scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19.
